WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team knew the challenges it faced when teeing up at The Meadows of Six Mile Creek on Tuesday morning.

The Vikings had won the MVC and their WIAA Division 1 regional championships, but they were squaring off with three of the state’s top eight teams in a sectional that allowed two teams qualify for the state tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis., on June 5-6.

Holmen played well enough to tie third-ranked Middleton for second place, then beat the Cardinals in a one-hole playoff to assure itself of a seventh state qualification as a team and first since 2019.

“We’ve all known each other for a lot of years now and grown up together on the golf course,” Holmen junior Luke Taebel said. “This (qualifying for state as a team) is a goal we’ve had since I moved here in sixth grade, and it feels pretty darn good.”

Taebel, who moved to Holmen from Stoughton five years ago, shot a 2-under-par 70 to become the sectional’s medalist. That led a team effort of 317 that was beaten only by eighth-ranked Waunakee (310).

Holmen and Middleton shot 317s, and fifth-ranked Madison Memorial checked in at 318. The Vikings, who received votes in the final coaches poll, beat the Cardinals by one shot on a playoff staged at hole No. 1.

Senior Carter Gault and sophomore Cale Halaska each shot an 82, and senior Jackson Rhoades added an 83 for the team score. But the collective performance wasn’t promising off the tee for the playoff.

“We actually had three kids in the sand trap off the tee,” Holmen coach Mitch Gault said. “Then Carter Gault put his second shot in the sand trap but put his next shot within 8 inches, then tapped in for par.

“Cale Halaska hit a terrific shot out of the fairway sand trap and almost made birdie. It looked like the chips were down right off the tee because (Middleton) had four guys on the fairway or just off the fairway.”

Gault said conversations before the sectional were pretty simple. The Vikings needed to concentrate on what they’d done well to qualify for the competition. Gault didn’t want anyone over-thinking on the course, and Holmen put together a pretty consistent day.

“I didn’t look at the leaderboard until No. 17, and I think we started out very solid,” Taebel said. “We faltered a little bit at the end, but we gave ourselves the opportunity that, ultimately, helped us make it.”

Taebel was the season medalist in the MVC and won last week’s regional, so he stepped onto the course — one he and his teammates knew little about before a couple or recent practice rounds — with some momentum.

“For the score I shot, it was very stressful,” said Taebel, who finished two shots ahead of Waunakee junior KC Nickel and three in front of Onalaska senior Colin Comeau. “I started out pretty good and was 1 under after three, but then I got to the fourth hole, where I had a double (bogey).

“Then on the fifth hole, my ball stayed about three feet from the out of bounds marker off my second shot. Had that gone out, it would have probably been another double instead of the birdie that I made. There were ups and downs, but when I saw our team was going to have a real chance, I played pretty conservative on the back nine and was able to make birdies when they came to me.”

Comeau will join Holmen at the state tournament after his third-place performance on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers also had a good day with a score of 322 and sixth-place finish that had them only five shots behind the second-place tie.

Senior Ethan Kramer added a 78, which was tied for ninth place, for Onalaska. Sophomore Collin Ritter shot an 81 to place 18th for the Timberwolves (350).

Division 2

Prairie du Chien Sectional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart won the team championship with a 316 and heads to state with second-place Edgerton (328) after 18 holes at the Prairie du Chien Country Club.

PdC senior James Reilly is an individual state qualifier after his 5-over 75 was good for second place overall. Westby/Viroqua sophomore Brooks Hoffland shot an 81 and was two shots behind the final individual qualifier. West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli, already a Division 2 state qualifier in tennis, tied for 18th place with an 83 to round out locals in the top 20.

Westby/Viroqua placed 10th as a team (364), and Prairie du Chien followed in 11th (368).

Chippewa Falls McDonell Sectional

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Arcadia placed sixth with a score of 339, and senior Cole Sobotta shot a 2-over 74 to grab one of the individual qualifying spots for state.

Sobotta finished in a five-way tie for fourth place to lead the Raiders, whose next-best score was an 86 from senior Dustin Klonecki.

Amery (302) won the team championship, and McDonell/Eau Claire Regis placed second (306).

Division 3

Mineral Point Sectional

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Onalaska Luther shot a 361 that was good for fifth place among 12 teams in a meet that was won by Mineral Point (314).

The Knights were led by junior Tyler Arenz, who shot a 17-over 87 to tie for 16th place, and sophomore Logan Sherry, who shot a 90 to tie for 21st.

MSHSL Sections

1AA

ROCHESTER, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah shot a 315 for third place in the first day of a tournament at Northern Hills Golf Course.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (301) and Stewartville (312) shot better than the Lancers on the first day, but La Crescent-Hokah held off fourth-place Rochester Lourdes (321).

La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Ryan Nutter shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for fourth place in a section meet led by Red Wing’s John Ahrens (69).

Senior Ben Kerska also shot a 77 for the Lancers and is tied for ninth place.