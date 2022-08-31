High school golf roundup: Zingler breaks Tomah school record in Timberwolves' victory

TOMAH — Tomah High School senior Amelia Zingler broke the nine-hole school record with a 2-under 34 at Hiawatha Golf Club on Wednesday to lead the Timberwolves to a win at the second MVC meet of the fall.

After Zingler and fellow senior Brin Neumann each cracked Tomah's 18-hole record last week with a 69 and 68 respectively at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen, Zingler etched her name into the record books again by going low and winning the individual title at the Timberwolves' home track.

Neumann fired a 4-over 40 to place second in the meet, and Tomah's team score of 170 was 18 strokes better than Holmen, the runner-up. Onalaska (196) took third, and Aquinas (209) finished in fourth in the team standings.

Holmen senior Emily Nelson came in third with a 43, and her teammate Jayeanna Palm shot 46 to finish tied for fourth with Onalaska's Alexandra Wayss. Tomah's Carley Zingler and Karma Hasselberger each shot 48 to tie for sixth with Aquinas' Molly Swift and Elise Tomashek.

La Crosse's Logan and Central High Schools sent three golfers to the meet, and although the co-op team couldn't qualify for the team title, Logan sophomore Siena Folkers tied for 10th individually by shooting 49.

Tomah's junior varsity team also captured a victory at the meet with a score of 203. Maddie Ewers was the medalist after firing a 43 for the Timberwolves.

The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska hosts the next MVC meet on Wednesday, Sep. 7 at 11:30 a.m.