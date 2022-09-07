High school golf: Tomah continues dominance of MVC at Cedar Creek

ONALASKA — The Tomah High School girls golf team picked up a couple of victories during two nine-hole MVC meets held at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.

The Timberwolves, ranked ninth in Division 1 by state coaches, had a 170 on the front nine and a 157 on the back to beat second-place Holmen in both events.

Tomah recorded its best team score on cedar Creek's back nine bolstered by a 37 from senior Brin Neumann. Teammate Amelia Zingler was second with a 40, and teammate Maddie Ewers claimed third place with a 44.

The Vikings were led by fourth-place Trinity Horstman (45) and teammates Brianna Senn, Emily Nelson and Jayeanna Palm, who all tied for sixth at 46..

Neumann's 36 on the front nine led the Timberwolves to a 13-shot victory over Holmen in that meet. Teammate Peyton Foster shot a 38 for second place individually, and Zingler added a third-place round of 40.

The Vikings were led by Nelson and Senn, who both tied Ewers at 43 for fourth place.