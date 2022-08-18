High school golf: Tomah girls beat Holmen to win first MVC meet of the fall

ONALASKA — The Tomah High School girls golf team opened the MVC season with a victory at Thursday's meet held at Coulee Golf Bowl.

The Timberwolves, who placed second in a meet they hosted earlier this week shot a collective 172 to beat second-place Holmen by 18 shots. Tomah is the defending conference champion and had five of its players place seventh or better on Thursday.

Senior Amelia Zingler was meet medalist with a 38, and that was two shots ahead of runner-up and senior teammate Brin Neumann's 40.

Holmen's Emily Nelson was third (45), and Tomah's Hannah VanTreese won the tiebreaker for fourth over Holmen's Jayeanna Palm after both shot 46.

Onalaska's Alexandra Wayss was sixth with a 47, and Tomah's Carley Zingler and Peyton Foster tied Aquinas' Elise Tomashek for seventh at 48. Zingler won that tiebreaker and was followed by Foster.

Onalaska placed third as a team with a 199, Aquinas was fourth at 203, and Sparta shot 268.

The next MVC meet is scheduled to be played at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah on Aug. 31.