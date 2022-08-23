High school golf: Tomah girls win Viking Classic

HOLMEN — The Tomah High School girls golf team followed the lead of two very good rounds and turned it into a championship at the Viking Classic on Tuesday.

Senior Amelia Zingler shot a 3-under-par 68, and senior teammate Brin Neumann added a 2-under 69 as the Timberwolves shot a score of 318 at Drugan's Castle Mound.

Tomah's score was 44 shots better than second-place Holmen (362) and 64 ahead of third-place Aquinas (382).

The Vikings had three golfers among the top 10. Jayeanna Palm was fourth with an 86, Brianna Senn tied for seventh place with an 89, and Emily Nelson was ninth with a 90. The Blugolds were led by junior Elise Tomashek, whose 83 was good for third place individually.

The Timberwolves also received scoring rounds from seventh-place Peyton Foster (89) and 12th-place Karma Hasselberger (92).

Onalaska was fifth as a team (420) and led by sixth-place Alexandra Wayss (88), who finished right behind fifth-place Maddi Fletcher of Westby/Viroqua.