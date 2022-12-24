High school gymnastics: Energy and relationships help West Salem co-op

The West Salem co-op gymnastics team with Aquinas and Bangor gymnasts have two invitational wins already this season, including this past weekend at the Prairie du Chien/Fennimore Invitational.

Energy has been the key to success, according to coach Carrie O’Hearn. The secret to that energy? Connection by disconnection.

Every meet, the coaches collect the gymnasts' phones before the wheels on the bus start to roll.

“It means they have to talk to each other,” O’Hearn said. “They have to bond and figure out ways to entertain themselves on the bus ride. That translates into singing or doing each other's hair. They’ll set goals.”

“The girls are really excited before they even get off the bus. Really a lot of positive energy this year, which is showing in their performances.”

The team that finished runner-up in their home sectional last season has built momentum to start its 2022-2023 campaign, with signs of improvement showing. O’Hearn wasn’t satisfied with her team’s performance on beam at its Dec. 10 home invitational.

“Going into this last one on Saturday, we didn’t do too well on beam in the prior invite,” O’Hearn said. “We focused a lot on the beam, switched up a bit of the line up and we came out with five varsity stuck beam routines on Saturday. That is always the goal. Does it always happen? Absolutely not. I think I’ve had that only five times in my entire coaching career.”

Not only did they have five perfect routines, but claimed the top two spots. Sophomore Hailey Ives won with a 9.0 and freshman Olivia Maki finished second with an 8.8.

Senior Taliya Michlig finished tied for fifth on beam, just one of her many outstanding performances on her way to the all-around title. Michling was second in vault, third in the floor exercise and tied for fifth in uneven bars — an event she medaled in at state last season.

This year, Michlig is trying to make a run for more than a medal, hoping to become just the second West Salem all-around state champion in program history.

“(The state medal) kind of carried her into having that kind of goal in mind,” O’Hearn said. “She’s one of our captains and she’s just such a polished gymnast that when she performs there’s confidence in her and it shows. It comes off in her performance.”

The Panthers will host Westby on Jan. 5 before they return to invitational action on Jan. 14 when they partake in the McLellan Invitational at Holmen.