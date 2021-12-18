High school gymnastics, hockey, swimming roundup: Sparta, West Salem co-op second in gymnastics meets

The Spartans put together a team score of 135.0 and finished behind first-place Marshfield (135.95).

Junior Ella Hemker anchored the team finish by winning the all-around with a score of 36.75. She won the vault (9.4), uneven bars (8.95) and balance beam (9.25) and added a second-place performance in the floor exercise (9.15) along the way.

Teammate Lily Wiegand was fourth in the all-around (34.025) with her best event finish a second place on the vault (9.35). She was also sixth on the balance beam (8.4).

Sparta’s Savannah Clark also had some top finishes by placing fifth in both the balance beam (8.875) and uneven bars (8.35).

Arcadia’s Nora Bergerson tied for fourth in the floor exercise (8.75).

Tomah was sixth (106.55), Westby seventh (101.075) and Arcadia eighth (46.9).

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore Invitational

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — West Salem’s co-op was second to Mount Horeb with a team score of 134.475. The Vikings won convincingly with a 141.9.

Junior Taliya Michlig was West Salem’s top all-around performer with a fourth-place finish and score of 34.55. Michlig won the uneven bars (8.55) and was second on the vault (9.1).

Junior teammate Sara Gyllander added a sixth-place performance in the floor exercise (9.025) for the Panthers, and junior Alex Roupe was sixth on the uneven bars (8.3). Gyllander was sixth all-around (33.675).

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore’s meet was highlighted by sophomore madilyn Fisher’s sixth-place performance on the uneven bars (8.3) and junior Alyssa Schoepp’s eighth-place showing on the balance beam (8.4).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Northwest 4, Aquinas co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Avalanche gave up three goals in the third period after scoring both of their goals in the first.

Zander Skrede and Casey Keane scored for Aquinas with Calvin Gilbertson and Brennan Dirks assisting Skrede and Ethan Meyer and Joseph Baranowski assisting Keane.

Ethan Oines stopped 21 shots in goal for the Avalanche (2-6).

New Richmond 6, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (0-4) scored in the first and third periods.

Peyton Jones gave Onalaska/La Crosse a 1-0 lead to take to the second on a goal scored with assists from Alec Browning and Colin Comeau.

New Richmond scored the next four goals before Noah Gillette scored unassisted to get the Hilltoppers within 4-2. Noah Clemment stopped 43 shots in goal for Onalaska/La Crosse.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 4, Stoughton 3 (2OT)

ONALASKA — McKenna LaFleur scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, to help the Hilltoppers earn their fifth win in six games and their second in a row.

Kiya Bronston also scored two goals for the Onalaska co-op (6-4) — one in the first period and one in the second to give the Hilltoppers a 2-0 lead.

The Icebergs answered with two goals later in the second period to tie the game, but LaFleur scored a short-handed goal in the third to give the lead back to the Onalaska co-op.

Stoughton found the equalizer, but LaFleur scored again in the second overtime.

Tessa Deal, Alayna Tauscher, Jaden Hammes and Anna Szymanski each had an assist for the Hilltoppers, while Diana Hanson made 34 saves.

BOYS SWIMMING

Santa Claus Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas was seventh out of 11 teams with a score of 110, and Logan/Central was eighth (104).

O/H/A’s Jude Thrush had the best individual finish for local swimmers with a time of 58.4 seconds and second-place showing in the 100-yard backstroke. Teammate Max Erdmann was third in the 500 freestyle (5:31.02), and the two teamed up with Alexander Cayasso and Walter Ranis to place third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.18).

La Crosse had a third-place finish from Nathan Ivens in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.33). Chase Schilling was fourth in the 100 freestyle (53.19), and the two of them teamed up with Tegan Hewitt and Ben Lenz to finish fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.21).

