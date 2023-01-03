High school gymnastics: West Salem co-op owns top Division 2 team score in state

The West Salem co-op gymnastics team has completed the first month of its season as owner of the state's top team score in Division 2.

The WHSGA released its first honor roll of the year on Monday, and West Salem sits on top of the Division 2 team list with a score of 136.875. Elkhorn is second (134.2) and Mount Horeb third (133.925).

Chippewa Falls/McDonell owns the top Division 1 team score with a 138.1, and that leads second-place Sun Prairie's co-op (137.4) and Marshfield (134.275).

Viroqua's co-op ranks seventh in Division 2 at 130.5 and G-E-T's co-op is ninth at 126.4.

Sparta's Ella Hemker owns the top Division 2 all-around performance with a 36.55, and she is followed by Viroqua's Morgan Siekert (36.0), who is second. West Salem's Taliya Michlig is sixth (35.0) and Viroqua's Isabell Korn seventh (34.925).

Hemker is also first on the vault (9.575), balance beam (9.4) and floor exercise (9.4). She is fifth on the bars (8.75).

Siekert is third on the vault (9.15) and bars (9.0) and fourth on the balance beam (9.25)

Michlig is tied for fifth on the floor exercise (9.2), sixth on the vault (8.95), tied for sixth on the bars (8.65).

Korn is fourth on the floor exercise (9.25) and fifth on the balance beam (9.225).

West Salem's Hailey Ives is seventh on the balance beam (9.0), Tomah's Maddy Pollack tied for eighth on the vault (8.65) and G-E-T's Abby Miller ninth on the floor exercise (9.1).