High school hockey, wrestling roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys blank St. Paul Johnson

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell had a hat trick plus an assist as the La Crescent-Hokah High School boys hockey team defeated St. Paul Johnson 8-0 on Tuesday.

Farrell assisted on the opening goal of the game, scored by Jan Bla’ha in the first period. The Lancers (9-3) scored six times in the second period, including Farrell’s first two goals.

While short handed in the third period, Farrell finished his fourth hat trick of the season three minutes into the period for the final goal of the night.

After scoring in the first, Bla’ha assisted on three goals. Nikolas Kubecka had a goal and two assists. Cooper Johnson, Ethan Myher and Alex Donovan all had goals for the Lancers.

On top of scoring in bunches, the Lancers limited opportunities for St. Paul Johnson. Collin Morken had a shut out in goal with just 10 saves.

Aquinas co-op 9, West Salem co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Avalanche (6-7) outshot their opponents 37-9, including 18-1 in the second period, during a blowout loss against the Panthers.

Owen Hoehn had goals in each period for his first hat trick of the season. Evan Johnson and Casey Keane each had two goals while Eli Grimslid and Gannon Santos added one each. Calvin Gilberson matched Johnson for most points, assisting on four goals.

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Black River Falls 4

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Raiders jumped ahead of the Tigers (8-3) early with a goal in the first three minutes and four overall before Black River Falls answered.

Sawyer Wilkens, who tied with Michael McDonald for most goals for Wisconsin Rapids on the night at two, scored in two minutes and 25 seconds to put his team ahead. A powerplay goal by Drew Apicella late in the first stopped the run.

The Tigers scored three goals in the third, but that only proved to cut down the margin of victory for Wisconsin Rapids. Apicella had two goals for Black River Falls with Wyatt Tennant and Wyatt Madvig each scoring one a piece.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Viroqua 4, Coulee Region 3

WEST SALEM — Rachel Simonson’s second goal of the game came at 12:11 into the second period and put the Blackhawks (6-3) ahead for good in their win over the Cyclones (8-4).

Neither team scored in the final period with Blackhawks goalie Lilliah Tambourine recording 13 of her 37 saves in the third.

Gabby Olson and Aida Karwoski each had a goal for the Blackhawks. Jaden Hammes had two goals for the Cyclones with Anna Szymanski adding another.

WRESTLING

Coulee

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 41, West Salem/Bangor 34

WEST SALEM — The Titans got by the Catbirds with three big pins in the middle of the dual.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro won the first thre matches for an 18-0 lead before West Salem/Bangor got within 18-15 when Nick Ziegler (7-5) recorded a 5-4 decision over Layne Fry (11-9) at 126 pounds.

But Jackson Blaken (132), David Hiles (138) and Carson Koss (145) followed up that match with pins — Hiles pinned Caden Anderson (16-10) — to put the Titans back in control for good.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindor’s ben Peterson (19-2) won by technical fall of Caden Petersen (22-8) in a big singles matchup at 170, and West Salem/Bangor’s Luke Noel pinned Alex Wieczorek (14-8) at 195.

West Salem/Bangor’s Bradyn Glasspoole (24-4) also ended his 120-pound match with Jayce Stetzer (13-5) with a pin.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 66, Belmont/Platteville 15

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks had pins in three of the first four matches and maximized bonus points with seven pins in the dual victory.

Three of those pins came in less than one minute, and Jack MacEachern (195) and Blake Thiry (220) started the dual with two of them. MacEachern took care of his opponent in 30 seconds and Thiry his in 36.

Porter Kossman (106), Mason Hird (120), Rhett Koenig (145), Luke Kramer (152) and Brogan Brewer (182) also won matches by pin for Prairie du Chien.

Nonconference

Black River Falls Triangular

Black River Falls 42, De Soto 30

Royall/Wonewoc-Center 38, Black River Falls 27

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sullivan King picked up two pins for the Tigers at 220, and Wyatt Moses won a decision and another by injury default at 170.