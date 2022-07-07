High school notebook: Grabowenski hired as new Holmen volleyball coach

The Holmen High School volleyball team made program history as a WIAA Division 1 qualifier last season.

The Vikings swept through their MVC competition in dominant fashion, won 29 of 32 matches and recorded their first sectional championship and berth in the state tournament in coach Sammi Maier's seventh season.

Maier's seventh season turned out to be her last as a job change led her to relinquish control of what she helped build with a 152-48 career record.

The good news is that Kelly Grabowenski has been a coach in the program that entire time, one of Maier's varsity assistants the past five seasons and that she was chosen as Holmen's new coach last week.

"Once she decided she was going to this this, I was interested," Grabowenski said. "Of course nervous, as any coach would be, to take over after the year we had, but I'm ready for the challenge."

An easy part of the transition, Grabowenski guessed, will be any adjustment to coaching style.

"We are very much alike," Grabowenski said of she and Maier. "Skills, being able to pull it all together, respect each other, be there for each other, pick each other up and really be that family unit.

"That's what we focus on and what we want our girls to be."

That dynamic, however, will be different after the loss of 10 seniors who graduated. The Vikings were as deep of a volleyball team as the Coulee Region has seen in a few years last fall, so a different bond will be formed with a new group of leaders.

Senior Kyla Christnovich (139), junior Rayna McArdle (133) and senior Kendra Winker (109) ranked fourth, fifth and sixth on the team in kills during the state run. McArdle also led the team in services aces (50) and assists (404), while Christnovich was second in blocks (52).

The list of graduated players from last season includes Division I recruit Mara Schmidt (Southern Mississippi beach program) and Division II Minnesota State-Mankato incoming freshman Ellie Kline.

Kline, a libero with 1,709 career digs, was a two-time player of the year in the MVC.

"We may not have an Ellie out there every day, but we'll have someone who wants to be Ellie and go out there to take that spot," said Grabowenski, who played volleyball at G-E-T. "They've seen Ellie, watched her grown up with her. I think we have girls who will want to fill her shoes. They will be big, but they are ready.

"We'll miss her spunk and never-give-up attitude, but I hope, and I know there are people out there ready to give us those same things."

OLSON STEPS IN AT BANGOR: Amy Olson, who spent the past seven seasons coaching Black Rivers Falls and the 15 before that coaching Central, is the new volleyball coach at Bangor after accepting a position that also includes a position in the school's art department.

Olson coached Central to five straight MVC championships from 2010 to 2014 before leaving the program and heading to Black River Falls. Prior to that first co-championship in 2010, Central hadn't won the MVC since 1989.

While West Salem has won the Coulee Conference title every year since 2016, Olson's Tigers knocked off the Panthers and won the championship with a 12-0 record in 2015.

The Cardinals won the Scenic Bluffs Conference last fall and advanced to a Division 5 sectional semifinal that it lost to eventual state semifinalist Wonewoc-Center. Senior Joeryn Freit earned honorable mention to the all-conference team and will be one of the leaders this fall.

Bangor split two regular-season matches with the Wolves, who have also been one of the top conference teams the past two seasons.