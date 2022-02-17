High school notebook: La Crosse Central, Onalaska poised for boys basketball rematch

It’s been almost a month since the Onalaska High School boys basketball team missed a shot at the buzzer in an attempt to stop first-place Central’s winning streak and bid at an unbeaten MVC championship.

The Hilltoppers (16-4, 7-3) get their second chance at the RiverHawks (21-1, 10-0) on Friday, and while they can no longer stop them from winning the conference title — Central has already won that outright — they can pick up some big momentum heading toward the WIAA Division 2 postseason.

Central has won 18 games in a row since a 52-38 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) on Dec. 11, and Onalaska has won seven straight since a 51-50 buzzer-beater of a loss to Holmen on Jan. 25.

The Hilltoppers will also have to contend with Central honoring University of Wisconsin sophomores Johnny and Jordan Davis — they will be in attendance — before the game.

Can seniors Devon Fielding (15 points per game) and Noah Compan (10.5 ppg) lead the RiverHawks to another win in front of their former Central teammates on their big night at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium?

Will freshman T.J. Stuttley (11.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and senior Michael Skemp (11.6 ppg) help the Hilltoppers spoil the evening, which starts with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff?

You’ll probably have to get there early to find out.

COULEE VS. CANCER WEEK: A fundraiser that Onalaska Luther and Arcadia have created as a week-long competition concludes when the boys basketball teams play each other in Arcadia on Friday night.

The fundraiser benefits Luther freshman David Chase, who underwent surgery in January after doctors discovered tennis ball-sized tumors on his brain.

The schools have filled the week with a coin war and with “Coulee vs. Cancer” t-shirt sales with all contributions going to the David Chase Fund.

There will also be a miracle minute at halftime of the basketball game as the seventh-ranked Knights (19-2, 8-2) try to win their eighth game in a row. Senior Gavin Proudfoot leads Luther with his averages of 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Raiders (4-17, 2-8) are attempting to stop a six-game losing streak.

COULEE GYMNASTICS: West Salem High School is the host site for Friday night’s Coulee Conference gymnastics meet, and the action begins at 6:30 p.m.

West Salem co-op Taliya Michlig and Viroqua co-op’s Morgan Siekert have been two of the top all-around performers this season, and Michlig brings with her a season-best score of 36.2, while Siekert checks in at 35.975. Those performances have them ranked fourth and fifth in the Coulee Region.

Viroqua’s Isabell Korn also enters the meet with the area’s top performance on the uneven bars with a 9.375. Michlig is third in the area with a 9.05, and Siekert is third on the balance beam (9.35).

