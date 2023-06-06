KOHLER, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team finished 15th at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run on Tuesday with one golfer finishing amongst the top 20.

Luke Taebel shot 156 for the tournament — 80 at four-over on Tuesday — to finish in a three-way tie for 17th. A birdie by Taebel on the seventh hole was the Vikings only shot under par on Tuesday.

Holmen shot 669 over the two days of competition, nine strokes behind Kettle Moraine in 14th and 12 strokes in front of 16th-place Westosha Central. It was Holmen’s seventh spring appearance at state boys golf.

Jackson Rhoades finished tied for 63rd, shooting 169 overall and 11-over on the Meadows Course on Tuesday.

Carter Gault (170) tied for 68th, Cale Halaska (177) was tied for 89th and Kade Smith (180) finished 96th.

BASEBALL

WIAA sectional semifinals and finals

Division 2

West Salem 7 Mosinee 3

Altoona 3, West Salem 0

ALTOONA — The third-seeded Panthers (19-4) took advantage of a few mistakes by one top-seed to advance to the sectional finals, but another top seed waited in the wings to shut them out and end their season.

West Salem entered the sixth inning of their semifinals matchup against Mosinee trailing 3-1, cutting into the lead with an RBI double by Brett McConkey.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Mosinee went to their bullpen after their starter reached over 100 pitches. The Panthers drew a walk to tie the game at 3-3 before Brennan Kennedy hit an infield single to put his team ahead. A wild pitch and two-RBI double by Carson Koepnick provided the Panthers insurance on their way to a win.

The offense they mustered in the semifinals faded in the final that afternoon, losing via shutout to the hosting Altoona. It marks two years in a row West Salem was eliminated by the Railroaders after a regional loss in 2022.

MSHSL sectional finals

Section 1AA

Cannon Falls 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1

Cannon Falls 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. — After a loss to the fourth-seeded Lancers (18-8) on Saturday, the third-seeded Bombers won back-to-back games Tuesday to advance to the state tournament and end La Cresent-Hokah’s playoff run.

Senior second baseman Nathan Masterson brought in the Lancers sole run of the day in game one, hitting an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Jack Meyers allowed just five hits for Cannon Falls in the win.

Meyers then pitched five innings and struck out six batters in game two. Gavin Gray pitched the final two innings of the shutout.