MADISON — Aquinas High School sophomore Anderson Fortney took third place in the WIAA Division 2 state boys tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison while West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli finished fifth.

The fourth-seeded Fortney (27-5) was eliminated by the eventual champion — Max Watchmaker from University School Milwaukee, now a two-time champion — in the semifinals 6-1, 6-2.

In the third-place match, Fortney won in straight sets against the sixth-seeded Hayden Latus from Catholic Memorial 6-4, 6-2.

Hehli (27-1) defeated Appleton Xavier’s Joshua Horak 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the fifth-place match.

Hehli, a Division 2 state doubles champion with his brother Jack last season, won that contest 6-1, 6-2 against Wesley Auth of St. Mary’s Catholic.

BASEBALL

MSHSL section 1AA semifinals

La Crescent-Hokah 4, Cannon Falls 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers (18-6) are one win away from a trip to state after knocking off the Bombers.

After the Bombers won their way back to the final through the loser’s bracket, the Lancers will now meet them again Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Rochester.

Senior pitcher Eli McCool allowed one run over 6⅔ innings while giving up three hits and striking out six. McCool was also one of three Lancers players to record two hits, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Sophomore infielder Mayes Boyer went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Junior outfielder Brady Grupa also went 2 for 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

WIAA regional finals

Division 2

New Richmond 1, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — The top-seeded Hilltoppers (13-5-1) had their season come to an end at home, losing to the fourth-seeded Tigers.

River Falls 2, Central 0

The second-seeded RiverHawks (12-5-3) were shut out at home in an upset loss to the visitors from River Falls.

Division 3

McFarland 7, West Salem 1

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The second-seeded Spartans dominated at home to finish the playoff run of the seventh-seeded Panthers (8-7-2).