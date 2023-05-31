Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BANGOR — Chase Horstman drove in Bryce Peterson in the bottom of the sixth inning, then got out of a little trouble in the seventh as the Bangor High School baseball team beat Viroqua 2-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Blackhawks (19-8) stranded nine runners on base and scored their only run when Casey Kowalczyk drove in Cooper Gelhaus in the seventh, but Horstman got out of that to complete the game.

The Cardinals (19-2), who placed second in the Division 4 state tournament last season, qualified to play in the Viroqua Sectional on Tuesday. Bangor opens with a semifinal against Aquinas (21-2) that begins at 10 a.m. at the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex.

Fifth-ranked Dodgeville (21-4) plays Cuba City (20-5) — last season’s Division 3 state champion — in the second semifinal, and the winners play for a berth in the state tournament at 4 p.m.

Horstman struck out seven, walked one and allowed seven hits. Six of those were singles, but the Cardinals also made two errors to help the Blackhawks put runners on base.

Peterson was 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead Bangor, while Gelhaus went 3 for 3 to lead Viroqua. Kevin Lendosky and Jackson Hoyum were both 2 for 3 for the Blackhawks.

Samuel Cropp gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when he drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a Peterson single.

Aquinas 3, Whitehall 0

The Blugolds (21-2) earned their sectional spot by emerging from a tight game with the fourth-seeded Norse.

Aquinas, which is ranked first by state coaches, scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the sixth and rode the pitching of Tanner Peterson at Lee Gilbert Field.

Peterson, Waylon Hargrove and Jacob Thornton each drove in a run for the Blugolds in their seventh straight victory.

Hargrove, the designated hitter, went 2 for 3. Catcher Calvin Hargrove was also 2 for 3 for Aquinas, which had just six hits but didn’t commit an error.

Peterson allowed three singles in a three-hit shutout. He struck out nine and walked one.

Division 2

West Salem 9, Medford 1

MEDFORD, Wis. — The third-seeded Panthers (19-3) won their sixth game in a row by beating the second-seeded and 10th-ranked Raiders (23-5) and advancing to the Altoona Sectional.

West Salem scored once in each of the first four innings before hitting Medford with a five-run seventh to win their first regional championship since 2017.

Brett McConkey and Bennett Burke combined on a three-hit pitching performance. McConkey struck out seven, walked one and allowed all three hits, while Burke struck out two during a hitless seventh.

Burke and left fielder Brennan Kennedy each drove in two runs for the Panthers, who had four players with two hits.

Senior Chris Calico and sophomore Brennon Steinmetz were both 2 for 2, and McConkey went 2 for 3. Steinmetz doubled, and McConkey stole two bases. Kennedy was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Luke Baginski stole two bases, and Burke scored twice for West Salem, which plays top-seeded and sixth-ranked Mosinee (22-2) in a sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Altoona Cinder City Park.

Altoona (21-4) faces Ashland (15-10) in the first semifinal, and the winners meet at 4 p.m.

Division 4

Eleva-Strum 5, Blair-Taylor 3

STRUM, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Wildcats (13-11) scored in the sixth and seventh innings but that wasn’t enough to come back against the top-seeded Cardinals.

Jackson Shramek and Zack Nitekwere both 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Nitek scored a run for Blair-Taylor, which never led but did get within 3-2 with a run in the top of the sixth.

Russ Flynn, who was 3 for 3, also drove in a run for Blair-Taylor.

Weston 8, Cashton 5

CASHTON — The Eagles (15-9) finished their season with three losses in their last four games and trailed twice by four runs.

Jack Kleba was 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBI for Cashton, which had 10 hits and could only turn five Weston errors into two unearned runs. Jacob Huntzicker was 2 for 3 and Connor Butzler 2 for 4 for the Eagles.

BOYS GOLF

MSHSL sections

1AA

ROCHESTER, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Ryan Nutter placed third in the field with a 5-over-par 77 for a two-day score of 6-over 150 to qualify for the state tournament.

Nutter was seven shots behind champion Colton Rich of Rochester Lourdes and six behind runner-up John Ahrens of Red Wing.

The Lancers also received a 10th-place finish from senior Ben Kerska, whose 77 gave him a two-day score of 154,