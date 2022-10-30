High school roundup: Caledonia football team gets to 1AA final

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School football team got out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter on three touchdown runs and went on to beat St. Charles 40-13 in the MSHSL 1AA section semifinal Saturday.

The Warriors (8-2) received rushing touchdowns of 51 yards by Eric Mauss, 7 yards by Tucker Ginther and 3 yards for Ethan Stendel.

Stendel had a 1-yard run for a score in the second quarter before throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Conniff. The quarterback ended the day with 78 passing yards, a passing touchdown and two rushing scores.

Ayden Goetzinger added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to help the Warriors finish St. Charles. Caledonia will face Chatfield on Friday at a Kasson, Minn., for the section championship.

1AAA

Cannon Falls 67, La Crescent-Hokah 33

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Lancers (5-5) had their season ended by the Bombers, but they were within a touchdown twice after giving up two scores in the first quarter.

Senior Carter Todd had a 29-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to get La Crescent-Hokah within 12-6, and Noah Bjerke-Wieser caught a 13-yard pass from A.J. Donovan to make it 20-13 with 6:36 left in the first half.

Donovan completed 27 of 35 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns, while Bjerke-Wieser had seven catches for 109 yards and two of the touchdowns. Mason Einerwold had eight catches for 85 yards and Todd 12 for 59.

Einerwold's 32-yard TD catch from Donovan with 6:33 left in the game cut the Cannon Falls lead to 46-33 before the Bombers, who rushed 54 times for 499 yards, scored three more times.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WIAA sectional championship

DIVISION 3

St. Croix Falls 3, Westby 0

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. — The sixth-ranked Norsemen were swept by the fourth-ranked Saints one win short of the state tournament.

Westby (32-2) had a 24-match winning streak snapped.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA sectional championship

DIVISION 2

Pulaski 1, Tomah 0

PULASKI, Wis. — The Timberwolves (9-7-5), who were 3-0-2 in their previous five games, had their season ended by the Red Raiders (18-4-2).