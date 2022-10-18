High school roundup: Holmen knocks off La Crosse Central in WIAA boys soccer regional

The Holmen High School boys soccer team is headed to a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game after becoming the first team this season to beat Central.

The sixth-seeded Vikings, who tied the RiverHawks once and lost to them once in the regular season, scored in the first half and maintained the advantage the rest of the way to knock off third-seeded Central 1-0 in a semifinal on Tuesday at Swanson Field.

Senior Elliot Waldron scored the goal with an assist from Vincent Waringa, and Jason Palmberg and Bryce Rataski led a defensive effort that shut down Central’s scoring punch of Devon Wilkerson and Landon Larson. Wilkerson did break free for an attempt at the net with 30 seconds left, but it hit the upright on a chance for Central (9-1-5) to tie.

Caleb Lor had six saves for Holmen (11-7-2), which advances to the regional final at second-seeded New Richmond on Saturday. The Vikings matched up with the Tigers on Sept. 3 and lost 1-0.

Holmen has won three straight games and is 7-2-1 over it past 10.

Tomah 3, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — The fifth-seeded Timberwolves (8-6-4) knocked out the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers (7-9-3) to win their second straight game and avenge two losses during the regular season.

Onalaska beat Tomah 1-0 and 2-1 before the Timberwolves earned a regional championship game at top-seeded River Falls on Saturday.

New Richmond 8, Sparta 0

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The Spartans had their season come to an end at 2-14-5 with their second straight loss after a tie with Jefferson at a tournament. Sparta failed to score for the 14th time this season.

Division 3 regional quarterfinals

Prairie du Chien 2, Monroe 0

MONROE, Wis. — The 18th-seeded Blackhawks shut out the 15th-seeded Cheesmakers to advance to a semifinal.

Prairie du Chien plays at second-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.

Jefferson 2, Black River Falls 0

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Tigers were shut out by the Eagles.

CROSS COUNTRY

Three Rivers Meet

CHATFIELD, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah’s girls were seventh and its boys eighth at Chosen Valley Golf Club.

Sophomore Joey Welch finished 11 to lead the boys and was the top individual performer for either team. Welch was timed at 18 minutes, 20.3 seconds in a race won by Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka in 17:01.5.

The Lancers finished with a team score of 187 and also had junior Austin Smith (24th, 19:10.5) and eighth-grader Ryan Pichler (25th, 19:12) in the top 25.

La Crescent-Hokah’s girls also had a team score of 187.

The Lancers were led by freshman Corrina Lechnir, who was 20th with a time of 22:17.3. Senior Autumn Rabe (42nd, 23:46.1) and eighth-grader Elese Plzak (43rd, 23:50.5) were also among the top 45 for La Crescent-Hokah.