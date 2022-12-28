High school roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys extend unbeaten streak

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team used a big first half to keep its unbeaten season going in the first round of the Aquinas Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

Junior Walter Berns scored 24 points to lead the Blugolds (6-0) to a 65-56 victory over Richland Center at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Berns made eight field goals and all eight of his free throws throws in a game the Blugolds led 42-19 after one half.

Freshman Logan Becker added a career-high 15 points after hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 13 of those points in the first half. Berns, who is averaging 23.5 points per game, also received support from junior Jonathan Skemp's 11 as Aquinas advanced to Wednesday's 7:15 p.m. championship game against G-E-T (3-3).

G-E-T 61, Baldwin-Woodville 54

The Red Hawks opened the tournament with a win over the Blackhawks to snap a tw-game losing streak.

Junior Cody Schmitz scored 38 points and pushed his per-game scoring average to 33.3.

Junior Braden Anibas added 11 points for G-E-T.

Menomonie Classic

River Falls 75, Tomah 34

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- The Timberwolves (2-6) lost their second game in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Fall Creek 85, Arcadia 30

FALL CREEK, Wis. -- The Raiders (3-6) lost their second game in a row.

BOYS HOCKEY

Menomonie Tournament

Black River Falls 3, Menomonie 1

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- Freshman Drew Apicella scored two goals for the Tigers (5-2) at Fanetti Ice Arena.

Apicela scored Black River Falls' first and last goals, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead with assists from Wyatt Tennant and Calvin Lakowske in the first period.

Tennant then scored unassisted in the second period before Apicella finished it with an empty-netter.

Christopher Muir stopped 38 of the 39 shots directed at the Tigers' goal. Apicella's goals were his fifth and sixth of the season, and Tennant scored his seventh.