High school roundup: La Crosse Aquinas wrestling team beats PdC

The Aquinas High School wrestling team avenged one of its losses this season, then added two more nonconference victories to sweep a quadrangular at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

The Blugolds' biggest victory was a 42-21 decision over Prairie du Cien. Aquinas also beat Wrightstown 56-16 and won a tiebreaker with G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro after the teams tied at 36.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (24-1) won all three of his matches, collecting pins at 113 against the Titans and 120 against Wrightstown. He also beat PdC's Mason Hird 5-3 at 120 in that dual.

Senior Tate Flege (23-2) also won both matches he wrestled at 160 to go with a forfeit he accepted against the Blackhawks. Senior Calvin Hargrove (19-6) had a pin and major decision but suffered a 6-3 loss at the hands of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Ben Peterson (22-2) at 172.

Junior David Malin (24-2) had two pins and a technical fall at 182, and freshman Tyson Martin (21-6) had a pin and two technical falls at 195 for the Blugolds.

Peterson went unbeaten with one pin for the Titans at 170, picking up one of their five wins in a 44-25 dual loss to Prairie du Chien. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro also beat Wrightstown 42-27.

P-E-M Triangular

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston won both of its duals, beating Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 45-31 and P-E-M 55-18.

Braxton Lange (21-4), 120), Tanner Ginther (8-6, 126), Owen Denstad (21-4, 138), Cory Scanlan (15-7, 152), Simon Seymour (20-3, 160), Eric Mauss (15-3, 182) Ayden Goetzinger (23-3, 195) and Tyler Jennings (220) all won twice for the Warriors.

Lange, Scanlan, Seymour and Jennings all won twice by pin.