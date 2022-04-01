High school roundup: la Crosse Central baseball team opens season with victory

The Central High School baseball team had a road game turned into a home game on Friday and started its season with an 8-5 nonconference victory over West Salem at Copeland Park.

Senior third baseman Hunter Hess was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and junior Casey Erickson doubled and drove in two runs for the RiverHawks (1-0), who took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the top of the third and led the rest of the game.

Central had 12 hits, and senior Jack Rogers, junior Tyler Young and junior Wesley Barnhart had two hits a piece. Barnhart and Young also doubled for Central.

The Panthers were led by catcher Luke Noel’s three hits and three RBI. Shortstop Chris Calico added two hits and two runs scored.

Aquinas 16, Neillsville 1 (5)

The Blugolds (2-0) scored seven runs in the first inning and six in the third but only had seven hits in the game.

Left fielder Riley Klar was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Center fielder Jack Christenson drove in three runs and stole two bases for Aquinas, which used two pitchers and allowed two hits.

Piersen Feehan allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out four over 3⅓ innings, and Chris Wilson followed that up with two strikeouts over 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Right fielder Kyle Keppel doubled and drove in four runs for the Blugolds, who also received a pair of runs scored from catcher Calvin Hargrove.

Logan 9, G-E-T 4

GALESVILLE — Curtis Leaver was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and an RBI for the Rangers. Johnny Leaver added two hits, two walks and two runs, while Pierce Nelson was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Logan.

The RedHawks were led by Owen Eddy’s two RBI and Cole Williams’ double and RBI.

Bangor 17, Onalaska Luther 6

ONALASKA — The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh and were led by senior Ashton Michek, who was 3 for 6 with two doubles and four RBI.

The Knights made six errors to help Bangor along and were led by Dillon Yang, who was 2 for 4 and had two of Luther’s 10 stolen bases. Eli Krause had two RBI.

Senior Evan Wolfe was 2 for 5 with two RBI for Bangor.

Westby 16, Sparta 6 (5)

SPARTA — Designated hitter Garrett Vatland tripled, went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Norsemen, who broke things open with a 10-run second inning.

Bo Milutinovich doubled, went 4 for 5 and drove in four runs for Westby, which had 16 hits and made just one error. He also pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed.

Tye Klass was 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Spartans, who scored all of their runs in the first two innings.

Black River Falls 10, Blair-Taylor 3

BLAIR — Left fielder Jack Walden was 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, who scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away. Walden had an RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth.

Evan Jacobs and AJ Mouridian also drove in two runs apiece for Black River Falls.

Reedsburg 11, Tomah 0 (5)

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Timberwolves (1-1) only managed two hits against three Reedsburg pitchers, and the Beavers used a six-run second inning to break open the game.

Shane Prielipp and Cody Quist each singled for Tomah, and Prielipp added a stolen base. The Timberwolves gave up six hits — all singles — but three errors allowed Reedsburg to turn them into 11 runs.

Cashton 22, Kickapoo 2 (5)

VIOLA, Wis. — The Eagles (2-0) turned nine hits and seven Kickapoo errors into 22 runs and a second straight win to start the season.

Connor Butzler was 2 for 2 with three walks, a double, three RBI and four runs scored for Cashton, which also had Bowdy Dempsey go 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored..

Presley Brueggen also had two hits and two RBI for the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 12, Independence/Gilmanton 9

MELROSE — Marah Banse was 2 for 3 with a double and teammate Maddie Frauenkron 2 for 4 with a double for the Mustangs. Emma Severson struck out eight as Melrose-Mindoro’s winning pitcher.

Nonconference

Logan 8, Altoona 6

The Rangers stopped a seventh-inning rally by the Railroaders to improve to 2-0.

Adrianna Lien was 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for Logan, which used her three-run homer in the fourth inning to take a 7-4 lead. Teammate Jojo Davis was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Jazzy Davis went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Senior Kamryann Korish pitched for the Rangers and struck out seven with five walks and seven hits allowed.

Aquinas 14, Onalaska Luther 12

The Blugolds (1-1) scored eight two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead against the Knights.

G-E-T 12, Central 6

GALESVILLE — The RedHawks scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back in a win over the RiverHawks.

Senior Kaitlyn Gunderson and junior Maggie Bistodeau had three hits apiece for G-E-T, which had 14 hits and added a four-run fourth inning. Gunderson and Bistodeau also each doubled and drove in two runs.

Central had 11 hits but made four errors. Alyssa Brickson was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, and Santanna Carranza and Alexis Bryant had two hits apiece.

Holmen 12, Arcadia 2 (5)

HOLMEN — The Vikings won their first game under new coach Stacy Lockington with 12 hits against the Raiders.

Rayna Hendrickson struck out three and walked one while pitching a complete game for Holmen (1-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Onalaska 2, Green Bay Preble 0

The Hilltoppers began their season with a shutout in the Onalaska Invitational at UW-La Crosse.

Onalaska (1-0) received goals from seniors Kiya Bronston and Emma Breidenbach and one save from sophomore Summer Nicolai. Anna Skemp assisted on Bronston’s goal, and Ava Breidenbach assisted on Emma Breidenbach’s goal.

Prairie du Chien 2, Logan 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks scored twice in the first half to take care of the Rangers.

TRACK AND FIELD

UW-Stout Elite

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Holmen’s girls tied Bloomington Jefferson for the championship and its boys placed seventh.

Freshman Alexa Szak won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, and sophomore teammate Sydney Valiska placed second in the 3,200 (13:00.47) to lead the Vikings in the girls competition. Senior Kamryn McNally was third in the 55 dash (7.56), freshman Bailey Sommerville fourth in the 3,200 (13:26.28), sophomore Anabella Filips fifth in the 1,600 (5:50.48) and senior Elle Stussy fifth in the 3,200 (13:27.76).

Senior Ty Leeser was second in the long jump (19-10¼) and fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.66), and senior Matthew Levandoski was second in the high jump (6-2) for the boys.

Aquinas was led by Quinn Miskowski’s fifth-place performance in the triple jump (39-3), and Andrea White’s sixth place in the 200 (28.0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.