High school roundup: Onalaska boys basketball team back on track

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team got back on the winning track Monday by posting a 79-47 nonconference victory over Chippewa Falls.

The Hilltoppers (3-1) had a 40-19 lead by halftime two days after losing to Mount Horeb.

Sophomore T.J. Stuttley made 8 of 11 shots and scored a game-high 20 points for Onalaska, which hosts Logan for a 5:45 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.

Stuttley also had a game-high nine rebounds and four steals. The Hilltoppers finished with 14 steals as a team.

Junior Evan Anderson added 19 points, four rebounds and two steals, and senior Max Klein scored 10 points to go with four rebounds. Simon Desmond added nine points and Isaac Skemp eight with two of Onalaska’s six 3-pointers.

Menomonie 72, Logan 71

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Rangers (1-4) had a chance for the win but the final shot sailed long and off the back of the rim.

Justis Arellano scored a team-high 16 points for Logan, which lost its third straight game. Cam Kruse added 14 points, Eli Stoval 11 and Nick Joley 10 for the Rangers.

Sparta 75, Arcadia 62

SPARTA — The Spartans (2-4) pulled away by outsourcing the Raiders (1-1) by 14 points in the second half.

Sophomore Gavin Rhead scored a game-high 23 points for Sparta, which also received three 3-pointers and 20 points from senior Layden Bender.

Junior Maverick Drazkowski scored 21 points, and senior Connor Weltzien added 20 for Arcadia, which was within 31-30 heading to the second half. Preston Scow made two 3-pointers and added 10 points for the Raiders.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Baraboo 58, Sparta 56

BARABOO, Wis. — The Spartans (2-6) received 18 points, six rebounds and five assists from junior Evelyn Tripp, but a second-half comeback came up short against the Thunderbirds. Tripp made five 3-pointers and scored 12 of her points in the first half.

Josie Edwards added nine points — all in the second half — and Tiana Leis seven points and a team-high eight rebounds for Sparta. The Spartans battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit by outsourcing baraboo 36-27 in the second half.