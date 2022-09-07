High school soccer: Andrew Sutton's fast start paces La Crosse Aquinas

The scoring machine known as Andrew Sutton was in the midst of a rare rut on Tuesday, having gone without a goal for nearly three matches.

The Aquinas High School senior forward had netted 17 goals in the Blugolds’ first five contests of the season, but he was still searching for a conference goal late in the second half against Logan. Holmen and Central had shut him out in two MVC losses, and Aquinas was clinging to a 1-0 advantage when junior forward Joey Hirschboeck sent a pass through the defense.

In a flash, Sutton received the pass in stride, ditched his defender, dispatched the oncoming goalkeeper and put away the game-sealing score. A celebratory leap and fist pump followed — his 18th goal of the young season, but arguably his most important.

“Going 70 minutes, I was dead out there,” Sutton said after Tuesday’s 2-0 win. “I just got out ahead, and it was a really good pass by Joey. I knew I had to finish that one after all the chances I had missed.”

The Blugolds will go as far as Sutton can take them this fall. As a junior, he scored 31 goals and assisted on six more to carry Aquinas to the sectional semifinals of the 2021 WIAA Division 4 state tournament, and his meteoric start to this fall has the Blugolds seeking another deep playoff run.

Sutton is far from a one-dimensional player — he’s already compiled nine assists in eight matches. Aquinas coach Ryan Capwell said his willingness to distribute and create chances without the ball has impressed him the most besides Sutton’s absurd scoring output.

“He’s not your prototypical forward that’s just going to stand right in the middle. He’ll come out to the wings, receive it there and find players for a quick combination,” Capwell said. “Instead of being a one-runner who just runs down the middle on through-balls, he’ll take players on with his foot, and obviously he’s got a very good shot where he can find the back of the net.”

Seventy-five percent of the Blugolds’ goals this season have been scored or assisted by Sutton, but the senior was quick to credit his teammates for providing him scoring opportunities. Midfielders Henry Horstman and Samuel Dickinson have combined for 11 assists on the season, and in a 6-0 win over Caledonia last month, the pair each assisted Sutton during his two-goal performance. Sutton recorded assists on the other four scores as well.

During his mini-drought to open conference play, Capwell said opponents were sending as many as four defenders toward Sutton when he possessed the ball. As Aquinas’ go-to player throughout his high school career, Sutton said he’s adjusted his game to deal with the adversity he faces in every match.

“It’s not easy. I get the ball, and there’s people on me right away,” Sutton said. “I’m just working on getting as many feet touches as possible — get it on my foot and find a teammate. If they’re coming at me right away, there’s obviously a guy open.”

To alleviate the attention on Sutton, Capwell said he inserts multiple forwards in the lineup as much as possible, though Sutton was still able to score against Logan as the lone attacker in a 1-4-1-4 formation.

Outside of the high school season, Sutton plays for Rush Wisconsin West, a club team in La Crosse. He trained “almost every day” over the summer when he wasn’t playing in club games or attending college camps.

Sutton also spearheaded efforts to rally his Aquinas teammates during the offseason, setting up workouts before official practices began. Capwell remarked that Sutton’s leadership has been his most impactful contribution to the program.

“He took the initiative in the summer to bring guys in when we had captain’s practices. My first year, we were getting about seven guys to show up for our captain’s practices, and this year we averaged around 20,” Capwell said. “He wants to make this a special season for them and values his last year.”

Sutton has received offers to play for several NCAA Division III programs — including UW-Eau Claire, Loras College (Iowa) and Saint Mary’s University (Minn.). He plans to take overnight visits to each campus before making his final decision.

Even with college teams vying to recruit him, Sutton said his center of attention remains on his high school season and leading the Blugolds back to the state tournament.

“I’m focusing on the senior year,” Sutton said. “This team has some positives and some momentum now. We’re definitely looking to the playoffs and hoping we can get pretty far, maybe pushing sectionals and obviously the end goal is state.”