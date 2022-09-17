High school soccer: Battle-tested Central remains undefeated

Draws tend to elicit conflicting emotions from a soccer team’s players and coaches.

With three ties in MVC play and a fourth in a nonconference match, Central High School’s boys soccer program is all too familiar with the uncertain feelings after a draw.

“There’s some ties that feel more like wins,” said RiverHawks coach Adam Lyons. “Some ties don’t, where we feel like we left something on the field.”

Junior goalkeeper Mason Rauch shared a similar perspective: “I’d say that it’s positive and negative in a way.”

Landon Larson, a senior forward, was more direct with his response to the team’s multitude of draws.

“A tie is a tie. At the end of the day, you just have to look into the future and capitalize,” Larson said.

Central (5-0-4, 3-0-3) has its fair share of draws, but more importantly, the RiverHawks have avoided a loss in their first nine matches of the season to remain near the top of the MVC standings. Two conference wins against Sparta and crosstown rival Logan last week has Lyons and his team trending in the right direction heading into its last two regular-season matches.

“I think they’re going to help us at the end,” Lyons said of the close matches this season. “We’ve got a pretty experienced group, and so the trick was them understanding that some ties are okay, but that’s not something we want to get used to.”

With one MVC match remaining, Central sits alone in second place behind Onalaska (6-3-1, 5-0-1), which played the RiverHawks to a 3-3 draw last month. Central leads third-place Holmen (3-4-1, 3-1-1) by two points.

In Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Logan, Larson registered his fourth multi-goal performance of the year with scores in both the first and second half. The senior, along with junior forward Devin Wilkerson, anchors a RiverHawks’ attack which has averaged 3.6 goals per contest this fall.

“Landon is maybe technically one of the best players we’ve had through Central in terms of talent and athleticism,” Lyons said. “With him and Devin Wilkerson up front and some of our other midfielders, we know that we can defend with a little bit more numbers because they’re capable of little moments that can change games by themselves.”

Rauch’s position in net gives him a unique view of the synergy between Larson, Wilkerson and the midfielders that has allowed Central to stay undefeated thus far.

“Some of the passes they make, the way they can connect with each other, the chemistry is just off the charts,” Rauch said. “Landon and Devin are able to make passes that I don’t see anyone else making.”

A four-year varsity player, Larson has been integral to the RiverHawks’ relevance in the conference over the last few seasons. Central claimed second place in the MVC last season and defeated Tomah and Sparta in regional play before losing to River Falls in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.

“It’s been really fun playing against some of the tougher teams that in my freshman year, we’d get our butts whooped by them. Now we’re able to almost play up to their level, if not better,” Larson said. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Following Tuesday’s conference match against West Salem, Central faces off against Prairie du Chien in a nonconference contest on Thursday before preparing for the MVC tournament, which starts Sep. 27.