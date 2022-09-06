High school soccer: La Crosse Aquinas scores early, late in shutout of Logan

In a defensive battle, the Aquinas High School Blugolds held off Logan 2-0 at Fields For Kids on Tuesday, scoring goals in the 4th and 76th minutes to back goalkeeper Kyle Gagermeier's shutout.

Aquinas (6-2, 1-2 MVC) collected its first conference points of the season with the win, snapping a two-match loss streak following five consecutive nonconference victories to open the season.

After allowing 10 goals in two MVC matches before Tuesday, Aquinas coach Ryan Capwell said his defense's patience and persistence against Logan was crucial in flipping the script.

"We stopped their quick attacks they were doing, and we sat back more in the second half and tried to invite the pressure they were bringing on to us," Capwell said. "It was great to come out of here with that first conference victory."

The Blugolds broke through less than four minutes into the match when senior midfielder Henry Horstman controlled a deflection in the penalty box and sent a shot past the dive of Logan goalkeeper Gabe Sanders.

Logan's defense regained its composure following the early concession, quieting the Aquinas offense for the rest of the first half. The Rangers went on the offensive in the opening minutes of the second half, testing Gagermeier on several occasions, but the keeper kept Logan off the scoreboard.

Aquinas finally converted for an insurance goal in the 76th minute. Junior forward Joey Hirschboeck found senior forward Andrew Sutton with a through-ball, and Sutton juked a charging Sanders before scoring his 18th goal of the season.

"It was nice to get that one at the end to help us secure it," Sutton said after the match. "I thought we played really well as a team. We passed the ball, and we connected on our passes."

Gagermeier's performance helped Aquinas earn its third shutout of the year. On Thursday, the Blugolds visit West Salem for another MVC match, while Logan hosts Tomah to continue its conference slate.