The Central High School girls soccer team had its unbeaten season come to an end Friday in a 5-1 loss to The Prairie School as part of the Central Invitational hosted at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

The RiverHawks (8-1-1) took a quick lead when Gabby Jarman scored with an assist from Kate Heiderscheit in the first minute. Meg Decker then scored twice in the next 27 minutes to put Prairie School in control for good.

Laura Lapp stopped 13 shots in goal for Central.

DeForest 2, Onalaska 0

Summer Nicolai stopped 13 shots for the Hilltoppers (9-3-1), who allowed both goals to be scored in the second half.

Sparta 2, Driftless United 0

SPARTA — The Spartans (7-4) scored once early and once late for their second win in a row.

Josie Edwards scored both of Sparta’s goals, and Nadia Tovar assisted on the second one in the 78th minute. The first, which was unassisted, came in the sixth minute.

Claire Pribbernow had 15 saves for the Spartans and Reagan Davey 18 for Driftless United.

Nonconference

Logan 1, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Rangers scored a first-half goal to beat the Raiders.