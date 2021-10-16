High school soccer roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys, girls eliminated

EYOTA, Minn. -- The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys soccer team had its season come to an end after allowing a late goal in a 1-0 loss to Dover-Eyota in an MSHSL Section 1A semifinal Saturday.

The third-seeded Lancers tied the Eagles the first time they played this season before the Eagles came back and won the next two. La Crescent-Hokah (10-5-2) was shut out for the second time this season and second time by second-seeded Dover-Eyota (12-4-2).

Brodie Kellen broke the scoreless tie with an assist from Michael Pittenger in the 79th minute. The Lancers directed nine shots at Logan Behnken, but none of them got by him.

Cooper Johnson stopped four shots while playing in goal for La Crescent-Hokah.

GIRLS SOCCER

MSHSL Section 1A

Winona Cotter 5, La Crescent-Hokah 0

WINONA -- The Lancers had their season end at 4-11-3 after they allowed two goals in the first half and three more in the second.

La Crescent-Hokah finished its season with a 2-2-1 record over its final five games.

