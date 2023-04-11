Junior catcher Alyssa Brickson’s final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Central High School softball team Tuesday was nearly perfect.

Brickson made perfect contact on a pitch early in the count for a three-run homer over the wall in right center. The only issue came in her celebration with her teammates where she nearly forgot to step on home plate.

“I got a little excited,” Brickson said. “It’s okay, they made sure I hit it.”

Brickson’s second walk-off home run over three games gave the RiverHawks a 6-3 win over Aquinas at State Road School Fields. Central, who started last season with one win in their first seven games, have now won three in a row.

“We did not have that good of a season last year and it really puts a lot of confidence in us,” Brickson said. “We know we can get stuff done if we’re trying our best.”

Central coach Kevin Colburn talked to both Brickson and senior outfielder Santanna Carranza before the start of the seventh. Carranza got on with a single before the Brickson homer two batters later.

“We had lost our plate discipline a little bit early in the game, especially at the top of our order,” Colburn said. “They were so anxious to hit they were chasing. I talked to her and Santanna before the inning and told them both ‘You’re great hitters, but wait till we get balls in the zone.’ They concentrated and both got balls in the zone and got big hits.”

The RiverHawks (3-1, 2-0) commanded the game thanks to sophomore pitcher Carmen Peterson’s 12 strikeouts in a complete game. Peterson had given up just one hit through five innings before the Blugolds (0-4, 0-2) got on the board.

“When she locates, she can be really tough to hit,” Colburn said. “She located really well today. Alyssa gave her great targets. All three of her pitches were really effective today. If she does that and keeps this going, we’re just going to need to score.”

Central led early with an RBI double in the second by senior infielder Mya Colburn. A groundout RBI by senior infielder Mackenzie Schauf during the next inning made it 2-0.

After struggling to hit all day, the Blugolds rallied off three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead. Junior Elie Klar hit a two-RBI double to tie the game before junior Mady Gagermeier put Aquinas ahead with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior infielder Alexis Sirianni’s single was enough to bring one runner home but not enough for senior outfielder Aniya Cole to beat the catcher at the plate. The game was tied 3-3 entering the seventh.

After Peterson sat down the side in the top half of the inning, a sacrifice bunt attempt got her on base as the Blugolds committed a fielding error. Brickson hit a home run on the next at-bat for the win.

While it goes down as another loss, Aquinas coach Jenny Gallagher is seeing her team make progress on the defensive side of things.

“This was definitely our best game,” Gallagher said. “We keep improving each game, cleaning up our defense. We did a lot better today. It took us a little bit to adjust to the defensive base running, but I thought we did a really good job today.”

“The players aren’t getting too frustrated. I hope they’re having fun with it and realizing that we’re going to get that first win soon.”

The brain lapse at home by Brickson wasn’t the only RiverHawks mistakes of the day, but none are bound to bother Colburn, who’s become a big fan of a certain Apple TV+ show.

“I’m a big Ted Lasso fan and he talks about the happiest animal in the world being a goldfish because they only have a ten-second memory,” Colburn said. “That’s been a focus of ours all year. We’ve even got pictures up in the dugout. Have a ten-second memory. Think about what we did wrong, forget about it and move on.”

The RiverHawks play at Tomah on Thursday afternoon while the Blugolds will host Holmen on the same day in search of their first win.