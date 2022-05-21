High school softball: Bangor ready for postseason run

BANGOR — The Bangor High School softball team will enter the postseason with plenty of playoff experience from the past year alone.

Just not on the diamond, at least not yet. The Cardinals (14-2, 14-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) have a roster littered with players from their WIAA sectional qualifying volleyball and basketball teams.

“They’ve played volleyball together, basketball together and now softball together,” coach David Burritt said. “They just know each other so well.”

In their perfect conference schedule, the Cardinals have outscored opponents 157-26 with seven wins by a double-digit margin.

Burritt said Bangor may be a basketball school, but what's stood out to him this season is his team's love for another game.

“This group really loves softball,” Burritt said. “They like volleyball and basketball. I mean, Bangor is a basketball school, and they put a lot of time into it during the summer.

"But this group, they seem to love softball more than other groups and they’re putting in time during the summer to get better together. That love of the game I think plays a big part in their success this year.”

Bangor's roster sports six seniors, including four players who have started varsity all four years. Senior pitcher Aliyah Langrehr finished the season without a loss and an ERA of 1.86 over 79 innings pitched.

At the plate, Langrehr led the team in on-base percentage at .625. Senior catcher Madelyn England led the team in batting average with .442, collective a team high 23 hits.

“I think our veteran leadership that’s been leading us so far,” Burritt said. “The younger players look at the seniors and they see that work ethic, how hard they work in practice and what they do in games. They try to emulate them.”

The Cardinals were undefeated until a nonconference 15-5 loss Tuesday to Onalaska Luther. They then dropped another nonconference game, a 2-0 loss to Westby on Thursday, to close out the regular season.

Burritt said the loss might have helped the team refocus on the importance of getting the most out of practice.

“They’ve seemed to work harder in practice,” Burritt said. “I think they’ve refocused and learned that they have to improve. We talk about improving every day in practice so that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Focus is something Burritt is trying to coach to his team with the WIAA regionals coming next week. Of course, Burritt knows it's far from the only thing on the minds of his players with some set to graduate soon.

What the coach thinks will motivate his players is knowing they have a chance to best their past selves and get deeper than any Bangor team has in the 2021-2022 athletic season.

“I think they’re ready to go to that next step,” Burritt said. “There are a lot of distractions but I think they want to block those out and get to that next level this time. They did it in basketball, they almost did it in volleyball. I think they want to be the first Bangor team to get there.”

The Cardinals will host a regional semifinal on Tuesday against the winner of Monday's quarterfinal between ninth-seeded Brookwood and eighth-seeded Augusta.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.