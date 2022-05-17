High school softball: Jojo Davis helps La Crosse Logan upend Holmen

HOLMEN — It isn't easy being a softball pitcher in the MVC this spring.

Free-swinging opponents are parking pitches all over the field on a nightly basis, and it doesn't really matter where you play.

A particularly dangerous group of batters resides at Holmen High School, but Logan senior Jojo Davis -- a dangerous hitter in her own right -- didn't let that bother her on Tuesday.

The Vikings may have scored more than 200 runs this season and had runners cross home plate 47 times in its two previous games, but Davis found a way to shut them down and give the Rangers a big 10-3 victory on the field next to Viking Elementary School.

"It's intimidating, especially when you have big hitters like Holmen," Davis said. "It was a little overwhelming, but I wasn't really aware of what the score was.

"I just tried to stay in the zone."

She was in the zone in more than one aspect. Davis also slugged two home runs and drove in four runs, while Jazzy Davis went 4 for 4 with a home run of her own. Jojo Davis has eight home runs this season, and Jazzy has seven.

Molly Erickson also went 2 for 3 with two RBI for the Rangers, who had an 8-2 lead by the end of the third inning.

Davis didn't strike out a batter and walked five while allowing six hits, but she got outs when she needed them. The Vikings couldn't break off anything big and had to settle for single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

"Holmen can put together a rally like we had early in the game at any time," Logan coach Matt Marohl said. "(Davis) had great composure, and she threw harder than I think I've seen her throw.

"She was ready to go. She had a few minor struggles, but she got it together, threw strikes, and the defense made plays behind her. She made some herself, too."

Maria Jacobson had three of Holmen's hits and had a solo home run. Taylor Pellowski and Emily Szak also brought home runs for the Vikings.

The Rangers (12-7, 8-4) didn't overtake second-place Holmen (14-7, 9-3) with the win and merely secured a third-place finish they were guaranteed to have anyway.

But the performance was important because it gave Logan a solid finish to the regular season, which ended with two straight victories as the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament looms ahead next week.

The Rangers own a No. 4 seed and open against fifth-seeded Platteville (7-9) in a regional semifinal at Logan on May 24. A win there likely leads to a regional final at top-seeded Mount Horeb (13-5) unless an upset changes that path.

The Vikings do not have their Division 1 seed yet, but that tournament begins with regional quarterfinals on May 24 and semifinals on May 26.

Marohl was happy with many aspects of his team's latest win, which followed an 18-5 victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Monday.

"We've had moments of hitting well," Marohl said. "The pitching a defense is what we've been the most inconsistent with. That's the stuff that had to get better the second half of the year for us to do well."

Davis made two defensive plays in the seventh inning to help the Rangers finish off the Vikings. The first was a line shot right at her off the bat of Pellowski and the other a ground ball that she fielded cleanly to get Szak.

