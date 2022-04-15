High school softball: La Crosse Logan, Jojo Davis off to hot start after tough 2021

It’s not always at the highest of highs that a team’s best traits shine. The Logan High School softball team had such a moment Tuesday when it trailed Onalaska by eight runs after three innings.

But Rangers coach Matt Marohl said the deficit never made his team think about giving up.

“Some teams would hang their hands and you can see in their body language that they’re out of it,” Marohl said. “Our girls just kept playing and they kept battling.”

Marohl’s team eventually came back to secure a 17-16 win over the Hilltoppers, moving the Rangers to 4-0 to start the season.

The win over Onalaska marked the Rangers second time this season winning a one-score game while allowing double digit runs. They also beat Aquinas 13-12 to open their schedule on March 29.

“We’ve had two games where the other team has scored a lot of runs, and they’ve continued to stay positive,” Marohl said. “They don’t let (bad) things that happen in a game bother them. They move on to the next play and support each other. Tuesday was evidence of that.”

While the runs haven’t been hard to come by — scoring at least six in an inning in three games this season — Logan is far from having its lineup nailed down. Marohl said adjustments will continue to be made to give the Rangers the most complete lineup possible.

“We’re still trying to feel things out in terms of what our best lineup is offensive and defensively,” Marohl said. “Overall, the offense has been doing well in getting us a decent amount of runs in our first four games here. On defense, we’ve made some great plays at times to get us out of jams and other situations, but we’re still trying to be more consistent.”

Throughout the changes to the lineup, the one consistently breaking games at the plate has been senior infielder Jojo Davis. Davis is 10 for 14 — a batting average of .714 — and has three games with at least three hits.

“She battles offensively,” Marohl said. “She usually makes hard contact every at-bat.”

Though Davis has been a wrecking ball at the plate, Marohl said Davis is a good tool to have when mixing and matching lineups with her versatility as a defender.

“Defensively, she is a ballplayer,” Marohl said. “She’s hard-nosed, can make outstanding plays, and is able to play at multiple positions. She was able to come in and pitch Tuesday when we needed a change.

"She’s played second base most of the year, but in a pinch we know she’s a player I can put in a lot of different spots and she’d do well.”

Davis sparked the Rangers six-run fourth inning against Onalaska with a two-run homer. Davis added another solo shot in the fifth and finished the game 4 for 5 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. As one of two seniors, Marohl said Davis sets a great example for her team.

“The kids just really like playing with her,” Marohl said. “They know she’s a good ballplayer, and they follow her lead. If (Davis) shows a positive attitude and is doing well, it sort of rubs off on them and vice versa.”

Jojo isn’t the only one racking up hits on the team. Junior catcher/infielder Jazzy Davis, Jojo’s sister, drove in five runs in the Rangers 9-2 win over G-E-T on April 5. Sophomore utility player Molly Erickson also drove in five in the victory over Aquinas.

The strong start for the Rangers helps their attitude two-fold. For one, the perfect start is much improved from last season, which started with one win in the first seven games.

On the other hand, Marohl said winning helps mitigate the frequent disappointment of games being postponed due to weather this season. So far, Logan has had five games postponed or canceled.

“We’ve had to cancel more games than we’ve played this year,” Marohl said. “Having that good start keeps the attitude positive. When you play a game and then you're inside for two days and may not get to be on the field until you play again…it keeps the attitude up.

"Playing inside all the time can get frustrating. The kids want to go outside and practice, but we keep having games canceled, and they have to stay inside, but winning helps keep them thinking positively.”

Weather permitting, the Rangers next game will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Arcadia.

James Krause can be reached at james.krausejr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

