High school softball: La Crosse Logan turns tables on Central

An RBI single in the top of the seventh inning by sophomore infielder Brooklyn Reynolds gave the Logan High School softball team a 4-3 victory over Central on Tuesday.

A day after losing in a no-hitter to RiverHawks freshman pitcher Carmen Peterson, Logan (5-3, 3-3) got its revenge on her and Central (2-7, 2-4). Reynolds went 2 for 4 with two singles.

Peterson struck out 12 batters with no walks, but allowed nine hits while the RiverHawks defense committed four errors. Rangers senior Jojo Davis picked up the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with six strikeouts.

Sophomore infielder Adrianna Lien went 3 for 4 and led the Rangers in hits. Junior outfielder Cadie Gray was the only RiverHawks batter to record two hits.

Both teams return Thursday with home games as Logan hosts Black River Falls while Central hosts Sparta.

Holmen 12, Sparta 0 (5)

HOLMEN — Maria Jacobson and Taylor Pellowski each had two doubles and the Vikings (6-3, 4-1) defeated the Spartans (0-6, 0-4) in five innings. The Vikings recorded 14 hits.

Rayna Hendrickson got the win for Holmen with five strikeouts in four shutout innings.

Tomah 11, Onalaska 1 (6)

TOMAH — Timberwolves sophomore pitcher Madison Johnson struck out a dozen batters in six innings while only allowing four hits in Tomah’s (4-2, 4-0) win over Onalaska (2-6, 2-3).

Johnson also recorded a double and three RBI. Junior infielder Lily Noth went 2 for 4 and was also credited with three RBI. The Timberwolves took the lead in the second with seven runs.

Senior Allison Balduzzi had a strong day for the Hilltoppers, recording two walks and an RBI single. The Hilltoppers defense committed five errors.

Coulee

Westby 6, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — Senior Autumn Ward went 2 for 3 with a double while Zoey Clark hit a home run in Westby’s (3-1, 1-1) win over Viroqua (2-2, 1-2) on Tuesday.

Onalaska Luther 6, Black River Falls 4

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights (7-3, 4-1) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to push their lead to four before the Tigers scored twice.

Senior Sarah Yonkovich had two hits and drove in a run for Luther, while Hannah Matzke drove in two and held the Tigers to three hits while striking out six in four innings.

Summer Rufsholm drove in two runs for Black River Falls, and Makayla Nortman struck out seven and walked four in pitching a complete-game four-hitter.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 11, Independence/Gilmanton 10 (9)

GILMANTON, Wis. — The Mustangs (8-2, 7-1) needed extra innings to pick up the win over the Indees (3-4, 3-4) to tie for the top spot in the conference with Eau Claire Immanuel.

Blair-Taylor 7, C-FC 6

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A go-ahead run in the sixth and three innings of relief by Lindsay Steien helped the second-ranked Wildcats (10-0, 8-0) defeat the Pirates (4-8, 4-4) on the road.

Steien and Chloe Wagner each recorded three hits and two runs. Steien recorded two doubles while Wagner finished a home run short of the cycle.

Lexi Lofgren and Lydia Frederixon both hit a double for the Wildcats. Isabella Holzer hit a triple for the Pirates.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 10, De Soto 9

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1)defeated the Pirates (1-5, 1-2) at home despite recording only four hits. Sophomore pitcher Alivya Young was credited with the win, throwing a complete game while striking out five batters and walking five more.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 11, Necedah 1 (5)

BANGOR — Aliyah Langrehr struck out four batters and only allowed two hits in Bangor’s road win over Necedah. Maddie England went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.

