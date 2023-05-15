ONALASKA — The G-E-T High School softball team picked up a needed win against Onalaska Luther on the road Monday, beating the Knights 10-8.

After giving up five runs in the second inning, the Red Hawks (8-14, 6-6) responded with seven unanswered runs over the next two frames.

The Knights (13-7, 6-5) managed two hits in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to match up to G-E-T, who got seven strikeouts from Shayna Kirkey in a complete game effort.

Sophomore first baseman Caroline Mack led G-E-T at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Senior Maggie Bistodeau went 2 for 4 with a team-high two RBI.

Luther senior Jolene Jordahl went 2 for 4 as the only multi-hit batter for the Knights. She also struck out four batters in 2⅓ innings of relief.

G-E-T, who broke a three-game losing skid with the victory, hope to start a new kind of streak when they face Aquinas in the WIAA Regionals on Thursday. Luther looks to bounce back at Black River Falls on Tuesday.

MVC

Central 5, Sparta 3

The RiverHawks (7-12, 7-5) snapped a six-game losing streak with a home win over the Spartans (0-17, 0-11).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 8, Brookwood 7 (9)

BANGOR — Senior Nora Tucker’s third hit of the day against the Falcons (12-4, 10-3 brought home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Cardinals (8-6, 8-5) in an upset win.

Tucker went 3 for 4 with an RBI and also pitched three innings of relief. Sophomore Anna Flock went 2 for 3 while Ella Janisch had two RBI. The Cardinals took the lead 6-5 in the sixth behind four runs before Brookwood tied the game in the top of the seventh. Each team scored a run in the eighth.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 6, Eau Claire Immanuel 2

MELROSE — The Mustangs (17-3, 15-3) put a stop to a two-game losing streak with 10 hits in a win over the Lancers.

Melrose-Mindoro opened up its lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and pitcher Kaitlynn Severson got through the seventh for a complete game.

Cooper Zeman, Opal Buchanan, Hailey Hiles, Miranda Banse and Ayla Reuter each drove in a run for the Mustangs, who received two doubles from Severson and two singles from Maddie Frauenkron.

Severson had eight eight strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed in her complete game.

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Lindsay Steien went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in the Wildcats (21-1, 18-0) road win over the Beavers.

Steien also pitched three shutout innings of relief where she recorded five strikeouts. Abby Thompson pitched four innings as the starter and struck out seven.

Sydney Fremstad went 4 for 4 with a double. Lexi Lofgren and Lydia Frederixon each had two hits.

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Viroqua 3

The Blugolds (6-14) kept the Blackhawks (7-10) off the board until the sixth inning behind Josie Erickson’s seven strikeouts from the pitcher’s circle.

Kathryn Savoldelli was perfect from the plate, going 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBI. Tessa Miskowski went 2 for 3 with three RBI while Abby Ziolkowski (also 2 for 3) scored three runs.

Viroqua still got a strong outing from Zoey Clark, who had a double and scored two of her team’s three runs.

Westby 15, La Crescent-Hokah 4

LA CRESCENT — The Norseman (17-2) had the game well in control by the time they brought home eight in the seventh inning against the Lancers (13-3).

Senior outfielder Kenzie Stellner had two home runs and six RBIs on a 3 for 5 day at the plate. Senior catcher Kennedy Brueggen, senior infielder Olivia Nedland and senior pitcher Jayda Berg each had two hits.

Berg struck out five over a complete game in the pitcher’s circle.

West Salem 1, Iola-Scandinavia 0

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Panthers (15-7) will roll into the WIAA Regionals on an eight game winning streak.