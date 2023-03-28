After the Central High School softball team tied their game 1-1 after the fourth inning, G-E-T brought home eight runs in the next frame to secure a 10-3 season opening nonconference win on Tuesday.

The Red Hawks (1-0) were led by senior pitcher and leadoff hitter Shayna Kirkey. Kirkey threw 13 strikeouts and scored a pair of runs. Sophomore Halene DeJager led her team at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a game-best three RBIs.

The RiverHawks (0-1) were limited to just three hits with junior catcher Alyssa Brickson’s double being the only extra base hit of the day for Central. Brickson had two runs while sophomore Carmen Peterson drew three of her team’s seven walks.

It was the first game for G-E-T’s new head coach Nate Dejager, replacing the retiring Dan Stuhr and bringing in prior experience coaching baseball in Minnesota.

The game also marked the return of Central coach Kevin Colburn after he previously stepped down from the position in 2016.

Central plays Logan on Thursday while G-E-T is scheduled to visit Luther on Friday.

Tomah 5, Westby 3

TOMAH — Junior pitcher Madison Johnson went on a tear in the Timberwolves (1-0) season opener against the Norsemen (1-1).

Johnson struck out 15 batters on 128 pitches in a complete game effort while also batting in a pair of RBIs. The lead off hitter for Tomah, senior Hannah VanTreese, went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Westby senior pitcher Jayda Berg struck out 10 batters, but the Norsemen offense managed just six hits off Johnson — three of which came from senior infielder Easton Grass.

Viroqua 6, Sparta 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-0) were led on the circle by senior pitcher Zoey Clark and at the plate by senior shortstop Mara Anderson in a win against the Spartans (0-2).

Clark struck out five batters and only allowed three hits to Sparta in the win. Anderson led her team in hits, going 3 for 4 with a triple while also scoring a run and stealing a base.

The Spartans are still searching for their first win despite a good showing from Morgan Revels, who had a triple among her pair of hits.

Wisconsin Rapids 14, Holmen 4

Wisconsin Rapids 22, Holmen 9

HOLMEN — The Vikings (0-2) came out on the losing end of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids.

Cashton 8, La Farge 1

CASHTON — The Eagles (2-0) have avoided the slow start that plagued them last year. After only winning one of their first four games in 2022, Cashton starts the year with two wins in a row.

MVC

Logan 13, Aquinas 5

Senior infielder Jazzy Davis went a perfect 4 for 4 from the plate while junior Tessa Korn brought in four RBIs in the Rangers (1-0) win on opening day against the Blugolds (0-1).

After Aquinas tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 4-4, a single by junior Brooklyn Reynolds put Logan back ahead and kickstarted a nine-run frame. Junior pitcher Molly Erickson gave up one run in the bottom of the seventh, but still got the win with seven strikeouts.

Blugolds junior Josie Erickson led her team with two RBIs on 1 for 3 hitting.

Coulee

West Salem 17, Arcadia 1 (five innings)

WEST SALEM — Freshman utility player Josie Brudos had about as good a start to a high school softball career as you could get in the Panthers (1-0) 17-1 win over the Raiders (0-1).

At the plate, Brudos went 2 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs. On the mound, Brudos allowed just one hit while striking out eight batters.

Alayna Tauscher and Megan Johnson each went 3 for 4, leading their team in hits.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 2 (three innings)

MELROSE — After the Cardinals scored two in the top of the first, the Mustangs (1-0) rallied off 21 unanswered to win in a shortened season opener.

Senior second baseman Marah Banse was a perfect 3 for 3 from the plate to lead her team in hits. Banse and senior first baseman Kaitlynn Severson each had three RBIs.

Sophomore pitcher Emma Severson struck out five batters before the Mustangs scored 11 in the third to end the game.