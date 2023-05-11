TOMAH — Junior Maddie Johnson struck out 11 batters and walked one in pitching a no-hitter as the Tomah High School softball team beat Logan 13-0 in five innings on Thursday.

The victory gives the Timberwolves (19-3, 11-0) the outright MVC championship — their third in a row — and runs their conference winning streak to 15 games with regular-season matchups remaining at Sparta and at Wisconsin Rapids next week.

Senior shortstop Lauren Noth was 4 for 4 with two doubles and drove in two runs for Tomah, which had four players with at least two hits. Senior center fielder Hannah Van Treese was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and junior second baseman Olivia Wall went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Johnson also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Katie Carlson tripled and drove in two runs.

Holmen 6, Central 0

Holmen 15, Central 5 (6)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (12-7, 8-2) clinched second place in the conference by sweeping the third-place RiverHawks (7-9, 6-5).

Rayna Hendrickson shut out Central in the first game and struck out six without walking a batter or allowing an extra-base hit in a five-hitter.

Freshman Macy Kline was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Taylor Pellowski and Evelyn Vetsch were both 3 for 4 for Holmen, which had 14 hits. Pellowski also drove in two runs and stole two bases in the opener.

The Vikings had 23 hits in the second game, and Pellowski went 5 for 5 with a double, stolen base, three RBI and three runs scored. Meredith Korish was 4 for 4, and Marci Jacobson 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Kaylin Metzler added three hits — two doubles — and three RBI in the second game for Holmen. Alyssa Brickson and Carmen Peterson each drove in two runs for Central.

Aquinas 4, Sparta 3

The Blugolds (4-13, 2-9) completed a season sweep of the Spartans (0-16, 0-1) when Mady Gagermeier drove in Tessa Miskowski with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Miskowski reached on an error to lead off the seventh before giving Aquinas its first run since a three-run first.

Miskowski, who was 2 for 4, blasted a two-run home run in the first inning. Josie Erickson followed that with an RBI single that scored Kathryn Savoldelli. Abby Ziolkowski walked prior to Miskowski’s home run.

Morgan Revels was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Sparta, and Kaylie Church drove in two first-inning runs. The Revels RBI tied the score at 3 in the top of the third.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Onalaska Luther 2

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (13-7, 8-4) won their sixth game in a row, beat an opponent that had won eight of nine and took over second place in the conference.

West Salem scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and again in the fourth to get a split in the regular-season series with Luther (11-6, 6-4).

Josie Brudos hit a two-run homer in the first, and Alayna Tausher hit a double to score Megan Johnson with the go-ahead run in the fourth. Johnson had reached on a single, and her run made the pitching of Brudos — 13 strikeouts, no walks, six hits allowed — stand up.

Mackenzie Van Loon and Hannah Matzke drove in runs for the Knights.

Westby 6, G-E-T 1

WESTBY — The Norsemen (16-2, 11-0), who have already won the conference title, scored all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to give senior pitcher Jayda Berg all the runs she needed.

Berg held the Red Hawks (7-12, 5-5) to five hits, and four of them were singles. Berg struck out eight and walked one. The Norsemen also had just five hits against Shayna Kirkey.

Kenzie Stellner, Berg and Kylie Molledahl each drove in a run for Westby, which is ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches and has won four in a row. Caroline Mack doubled for G-E-T.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 9, Necedah

NECEDAH, Wis. — Bangor (7-6, 7-5) scored all of its runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and won its second game in a row.

Freshman Abby Langrehr pitched a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and two walks, and senior Nora Tucker went 2 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense. Sophomore Anna Fronk was also 3 for 4, stole a base and two runs scored.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 2, Melrose-Mindoro 1

MELROSE — The Wildcats (19-1, 16-0), ranked fourth in Division 4 by state coaches, completed a season sweep of the Mustangs (16-2, 14-2) and stopped their 11-game winning streak in the process.

Senior Abby Thompson and sophomore Madalynn Frederixon each drove in a run for Blair-Taylor, which scored in the first and seventh innings to win their 16th game in a row.

Callie Wagner doubled and Lindsay Steien tripled for two of Blair-Taylor’s four hits against Kaitlynn Severson, who struck out flour and walked two.

Steien and Thompson pitched for the Wildcats and held an offense that averaged 14 runs in its previous seven games, to one sixth-inning run and two hits. Freshman Cooper Zeman hit a solo home run to tie the game for the Mustangs in the bottom of the sixth.

Steien struck out 11, walked one and allowed both hits. Thompson pitched one hitless inning and struck out one.

Three Rivers Conference

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (13-2, 9-2) took a lead in the first inning and held off the Trojans (1-12, 1-11) for a wire-to-wire victory.

Following that first run, La Crescent-Hokah scored three in the second and four more in the fourth. R-P scored a run in the third and one more in the fifth.

Senior Kaitlyn Miller had a strong performance on the mound for the Lancers, allowing one earned run and two total on five hits and three walks, striking out six.

Senior Molly Bills led the way at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored.