High school softball roundup: La Crosse Central clips Aquinas in eighth

Haley Ogle singled home junior Alexis Sirianni with the winning run in the top of the eighth inning as the Central High School softball team beat Aquinas 3-2 in an MVC matchup at Pammel Creek Fields on Monday.

Sirianni and Ogle both had a pair of hits for the RiverHawks (4-7, 4-4), who won for the third time in four games. Jada Johnson and Macy Cagle also drove in runs for Central, which responded immediately to a two-run bottom of the seventh for the Blugolds (5-6, 2-4).

Josie Erickson and Alexa Neumeister drove in runs for Aquinas, which only managed four hits — Gracie Cronk doubled — against Carmen Peterson.

Peterson struck out 11 and walked two in pitching a complete game for the RiverHawks.

Coulee

G-E-T 8, West Salem 4

GALESVILLE — The first-place Red Hawks (10-2, 7-0) used 15 hits and a three-run bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Panthers (2-7, 1-4).

Lindsey Lettner was 4 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases, and Genna O’Neill struck out eight, walked three and allowed five hits for G-E-T.

Teammate Kaitlyn Gunderson was 3 for 5 with three RBI, O’Neill 3 for 4 with three RBI and Maggie Bistodeau 2 for 5

Alayna Tauscher was 2 for 4 for West Salem, which was within 5-4 after scoring twice in the top of the fifth.

Westby 6, Black River Falls 4

Junior Jayda Berg doubled and drove in three runs for the Norsemen, who started things with a four-run bottom of the first inning.

Berg also struck out 12 and held the Tigers scoreless until the sixth before giving up four the rest of the way. Westby only had five hits against Makayla Nortman, but three of them were doubles. Kennedy Brueggen and Autumn Ward also doubled for the Norsemen.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 10, Hillsboro 6

Bangor 4, Hillsboro 2

BANGOR — Emma Fortier was a combined 4 for 5 with a home run in the first game and a double in the second for the Cardinals (9-0, 9-0), who used a two-run fourth inning to build enough of a lead in the second game.

Aliyah Langrehr pitched both games for Bangor and allowed five earned runs in 10 innings.

Maddie England was 3 for 4 with a double in the first game and Bella langrehr 2 for 2 with a two-run double in the fourth inning of the second game.

The Tigers committed 12 errors — six in each game.

Cashton 16, Necedah 12

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-4, 4-2) gave up 10 runs in the final three innings but scored eight in the second and four in the third to build enough of a lead.

Junior Chelsie Paulsen was 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored, and junior teammate Ella Brueggen hit a home run to highlight a 2-for-4 performance that included five RBI for Cashton.

The teams combined for 13 errors — Necedah had seven — 15 unearned runs.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 1 (5)

BLAIR — Five runs in the bottom of the second helped the Wildcats run away from the Pirates early and remain undefeated.

Junior center fielder Lindsey Steien went 2 for 2 with three runs and two walks. Junior pitcher Abby Thompson struckout eight batters while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 13, De Soto 7

STODDARD — The Pirates (1-6, 1-3) were led by junior Gracyn Beck, who was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Val Osthoff also doubled and drove in three runs, Neveah Sanders doubled and Shawnna Haakenson tripled for De Soto.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 6, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers were no-hit by Maddy Hazelton, who struck out 11 without walking a batter and threw the complete game on 78 pitches.

Kira Boyer was the only La Crescent-Hokah batter to reach when she was safe on an error to lead off the sixth inning. The first seven Lancers struck out against Hazelton.

