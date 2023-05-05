WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School softball team won its third game in a row by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning of a 6-2 five-inning nonconference game against visiting Central on Friday.

Senior Alayna Tauscher was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for West Salem (10-7), which had nine hits and added its final run in the fifth. Freshman Josie Brudos was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Junior Signe Roesler pitched a complete-game three-hitter with nine strikeouts and five walks allowed. Emily Larson doubled and drove in a run for the RiverHawks (7-6). She also pitched 4⅔ innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Onalaska Luther 4, Sparta 3

ONALASKA — The Knights (10-4) pushed their winning streak to seven games by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Jolene Jordahl was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a triple for Luther, which has outscored its last seven opponents 52-15. Mackenzie Van Loon doubled, and Molly Diem drove in a run for the Knights.

Jordahl and Allison Buege combined on the complete game. Jordahl pitched four innings with 10 strikeouts and one hit and one earned run allowed.

Madisyn Gibson was 2 for 3, and Kadynce Erickson doubled for the Spartans (0-13).

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 4, Pepin/Alma 3

MELROSE — The Mustangs (13-1, 11-1) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to win their eighth straight game.

Melrose-Mindoro also scored twice in the fourth to answer two runs the Eagles scored in the top of the fourth. The Mustangs had five singles, and sophomore first baseman Maddie Frauenkron was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Sophomore catcher Hailey Hiles had a single and drove in two runs as the Mustangs overcame a defense that made three errors and pitching that allowed 14 hits.