With two consecutive MVC championships under its belt, the Tomah High School softball team knew it should expect success this spring.

The Timberwolves had experienced contributors returning all over the field from a team that went 11-1 in the conference a year ago, and they won 21 of 23 MVC games the past two seasons.

It was a definite powerhouse program when it came to playing teams from the Coulee Region, but Tomah won four games and lost 16 against opponents from outside the MVC in 2021 and 2022, and that was a trend it wanted to change.

That’s happening this season with a group of players that coach Dan Wall said includes “goofballs, serious players and everything in between working well together.”

These Timberwolves wasted little time showing that cohesiveness with early-season wins over Westby, West Salem, DeForest, Madison Memorial and Baraboo. They beat the Panthers by 20, the Thunderbirds by 16 and are 8-3 against nonconference foes.

Tomah was a team that could hit and pitch, and that was shining through immediately.

“We’ve been good at what we thought we’d be good at,” Tomah coach Dan Wall said after the Timberwolves beat Central 6-1 at State Road Elementary School on Tuesday. “There were some things we weren’t sure about. We didn’t think we’d have Peyton (Foster) like we do, and we had people step in when she wasn’t able to play.”

Foster was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November, but the senior has battled through chemotherapy and gotten back behind the plate for the Timberwolves. She went 3 for 3 against the RiverHawks and drove in a run with a single in the second inning.

The spark of that return has certainly helped a team that is making more people take notice of it as the season progresses.

The Timberwolves are 18-3 overall and 10-0 in the MVC and have a chance to secure the outright MVC championship with a win over visiting Logan on Thursday. Tomah has won 14 straight conference games and beat the Rangers 15-0 on Monday.

After that, the focus clearly becomes the WIAA Division 1 postseason, which begins in two weeks. That starts, Wall said, with making sure the little things are addressed.

“At the plate, we want to battle,” Wall said. “Protect with two strikes. Be ready on the field and be ready for anything.”

The Timberwolves had to be ready for anything and everything when they played in an invitational hosted by Sun Prairie East last weekend.

Tomah faced very good teams and came away with a 7-0 loss to Sun Prairie East (16-4) and 10-2 defeat at the hands of Menomonee Falls (14-5).

“It’s tough, tough competition and a wake-up call,” Wall said of those two games. “Most teams there are sectional bound if not state bound. We got tested there and really needed it.”

The Timberwolves bounced back with the wins over Logan and Central and had 29 hits in those two games with just one run allowed.

Junior Maddie Johnson has been a strong pitcher all season and threw in both wins over second-place Holmen. She pitched a combined 13 innings with 23 strikeouts, two walks and nine hits allowed.

Johnson also struck out 15 in a victory over Division 3 state-ranked Westby and cane out on the winning side against Winona State pitching recruit Jayda Berg.

Senior Lauren Noth was 5 for 10 with a couple of doubles and five RBI in the wins over Holmen and Westby. She also drilled a home run in Tuesday’s win over Central. Her consistency has probably led a balanced offense that averages 9.3 runs per game and has scored more than 20 runs twice.