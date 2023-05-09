The Tomah High School softball team's 14th consecutive MVC victory on Tuesday gave it a second consecutive conference championship.

The Timberwolves gave themselves a game-game lead in the loss column over second-place Holmen with two games to play after beating Central 6-1 at State Road Elementary.

Tomah is 18-3 overall and 10-0 in the MVC, where it leads second-place Holmen (10-7, 6-2) and the third-place RiverHawks (7-7, 6-3). The Timberwolves have now won a share of the title and can win it outright by beating either Logan on Thursday or Sparta on May 16 or having Holmen lose one of its remaining four MVC games.

Senior Lauren Noth was 2 for 4 and smacked a home run in the seventh inning as Tomah won its second game in as many days.

The Timberwolves had 15 hits but were only able to pull away from Central gradually. Tomah scored once in the first inning, once in the second, twice in the fifth and twice in the seventh.

Nine players had at least one hit, and junior Maddie Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. She drove in both runs in the fifth, when Noth scored the first of her tow runs.

Johnson also pitched a complete game and wound up with 10 strikeouts to go with two walks and five hits allowed. The RiverHawks scored their lone run in the fifth.

Santanna Carranza, Cadie Gray, Alexis Sirianni, Emily Larson and Grace Blegen had one hit apiece for Central. Gray doubled and scored.

Noth and Makenzie Kohn each had two hits for Tomah, which has 29 hits in its past two games.