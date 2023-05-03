HOLMEN — The Holmen High School softball team didn’t perform the way it hoped the first time it played Tomah this season.

But no one has really lived up to established expectations when playing the Timberwolves.

Tomah and Holmen are the top two teams in the MVC so far this spring, and they will play each other for the second time Thursday at La Grange Elementary School in Tomah.

The 5 p.m. start gives the second-place Vikings (8-5, 6-1) a chance to catch the Timberwolves (15-0, 7-0) and force a tie on top of the conference.

“I think we’re right where we need to be as far as getting ready to play them,” Holmen coach Stacy Lockington said after Tuesday’s 8-2 victory over Aquinas at Viking Elementary. “We’re hitting the ball well, we’re making plays in the field.

“At this point any conference game is important, but I think we’re ready.”

Tomah, of course, has won 15 straight games to open the season. Holmen’s win over the Blugolds was its third straight.

The Vikings have shown the ability to score runs in bunches with four performances of at least 10, but doing that against Tomah hasn’t been easy for anyone.

Just two teams have scored more than three times against Tomah, but neither came in a particularly close game. The Timberwolves beat West Salem 26-6 early in the season and handled the Viking 9-4 when they played on April 11.

Tomah’s last three games — against Eau Claire Memorial, Onalaska and Arcadia — have ended with a combined score of 44-0, so it is playing the way it needs to be for a win on Thursday, too.

Junior Izzy Jahr has led the Holmen offense this spring with eight extra-base hits. Four of them have been home runs, and she's driven in 11 runs while batting .455.

Freshman Macy Kline is batting .514 (18 for 35), junior Marci Jacobson .486 (17 for 35) and senior Taylor Pellowski .386 (17 for 44).

"The top of our lineup is very consistent," Lockington said. "And the bottom of our lineup picks up where the top leaves off, and they build off of each other."

That aspect of the game, she said, hasn't been a surprise. The Vikings had some good hitters — Jacobson and Pellowski the top two — returning from last year's team that averaged 9.4 runs per game and won 15 games while finishing second to the Timberwolves.

Getting big hits against a team that has allowed 26 runs all season will be a challenge. Maddie Johnson struck out 11 and scattered eight hits — five singles, three doubles — when the teams met the first time.

The Timberwolves also made consistent contact against the pitching of Jacobson, who tossed a complete game.

While she has an earned run average of 2.30, 39 strikeouts and seven walks over the course of the season (45⅔ innings), Jacobson allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and three walks in seven innings against Tomah.