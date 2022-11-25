High school spoprts roundup: Providence Academy knocks off La Crosse Aquinas girls

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Senior Macy Donarski scored 22 of her game-high 36 points in the second half, but the Aquinas High School girls basketball team came up short in a nonconference game against a team with the daughters of two former NFL players on Friday.

The Blugolds (1-1) traveled to Saint Thomas Academy for two weekend games and started off with a 83-72 loss to Providence Academy (Minn.), which won a state championship in Minnesota last season.

Freshman Maddyn Greenway scored 24 points, and Arianna Flies-Peterson added 11 off the bench for Providence. Greenway’s father is Chad Greenway – a former linebacker for the Vikings – and Flies-Peteron’s father is former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.

Donarski also had five assists, three steals, three blocks and three rebounds for Aquinas, which also received 11 points from senior Autumn Passehl and 11 points and six rebounds from freshman Samantha Davis.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cudahy 75, Holmen 64

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Senior Reid Tengblad scored a team-high 18 points by making 8 of 12 field goals for the Vikings (0-1).

Senior Drew Tengblad added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Holmen, which was within 34-32 after one half. Junior Payton Seekamp and sophomore Kaiden Wilber added 10 points apiece.

Senior Ethan Lindberg led the Packers (1-0) with a game-high 36 points.