The Onalaska High School baseball team stopped Aquinas from clinching an MVC championship behind four-hit pitching from Griffin Schultz and a couple of three-run innings at Holy Cross on Monday.

The Hilltoppers (9-3, 5-2) scored three times in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to become the first team this spring to beat the Blugolds (12-1, 10-1), who are ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches.

Schultz struck out four, walked three and allowed three singles and one double as second-place Onalaska kept alive the hope of tying the Blugolds for a conference championship. Aquinas plays the Hilltoppers again Thursday at the Onalaska Legion and can win the MVC outright with a win in that game.

Caden Pierzina was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Kaden Kokaisel drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers.

Kole Keppel doubled for Aquinas.

Logan 3, Holmen 0

HOLMEN — The Rangers (9-6, 4-3) scored one in the first and twice in the third with the aid of just one hit to beat the Vikings (6-8, 1-6), who made two errors.

Tyler Rumsey and Gabe Kattchee combined on a one-hitter for Logan, which has won three of its past four games. Rumsey allowed the hit — a single by Alex Edwardson — and struck out four over four innings, and Kattchee pitched three hitless.

Aiden Boylen pitched a one-hit complete game for Holmen with six strikeouts along the way. Nick Joley provided the Rangers with their lone hit, and it was a double that drove in a run.

Coulee

G-E-T 5, West Salem 4

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (9-7, 4-3) scored in the bottom of the seventh to drop the Panthers (12-2, 8-2) two losses behind first-place Viroqua (14-4, 9-0) in the conference standings.

Owen Eddy drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to push G-E-T to its second win in three games and give it a regular-season split with West Salem.

Collin Handke was 3 for 3, and Jack Beedle drove in two runs for the Red Hawks.

Luke Baginski was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for the Panthers, who also received a pair of doubles from Jacob Helgeson.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 16, Wonewoc-Center 0 (5)

BANGOR — The Cardinals (11-1, 10-0) took control of the first game with an eight-run first inning for the no-hit pitching of Eli Tucker before darkness ended the second.

Bangor sent 20 batters to the plate, and 12 of them recorded at least one hit. Samuel Cropp was 2 for 2, Caden Justinger 2 for 3, Chase Horstman 2 for 2, Dayne Langrehr 2 for 2 and Aryn Lochen 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Cropp had a triple, stole two bases, drove in two runs and scored twice. Justinger and Brock Bores drove in two runs.

Tucker struck out 13 and walked two for the pitching victory.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 4

KENYON, Minn. — The Lancers (10-4) won for the third time in four games and scored seven runs in the first three innings.

Shortstop Eli McCool went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored an RBI as La Crescent-Hokah churned out 11 hits and took advantage of flour Kenyon-Wanamingo errors. Alex Von Arx was also 2 for 3, and Mayes Boyer drove in two runs while pitching a complete game.

Boyer struck out two and allowed six hits without walking a batter.

Onalaska Luther 7, Adams-Friendship 6

ONALASKA — The Knights (3-11) stopped a seventh-inning rally by the Green Devils to get the victory.

Jackson Kendall was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a stolen base, and Logan Bahr doubled, homered and drove in five runs while going 2 for 4.

BOYS GOLF

MVC Meet

SPARTA — Holmen shot a collective 299 and finished 18 shots ahead of second-place Onalaska in a meet at River Run Golf Course.

Carter Gault and Jackson Rhoades tied for medalist honors with matching rounds of 1-over-par 73 to lead the Vikings, who had all five of their golfers finish among the top 10 individuals.

Luke Taebel added a 75, Cale Halaska a 78 and Kade Smith a 79 for Holmen.

Sparta’s Brock Connelly tied Gault and Rhoades at 73 and was followed by fourth-place Ethan Kramer of Onalaska and his round of 74. Connelly’s Spartans finished third (326).

Coulee Conference Meet

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Arcadia picked up a team victory with a 170 at Skyline Golf Course and finished three shots ahead of both Black River Falls and Westby/Viroqua.

Westby/Viroqua’s Brooks Hoffland and Black River Falls’ Chris Muir tied as co-medalists at 1-over 37. Hoffland and Muir finished five shots ahead of six golfers at 42.

Arcadia had half of that pack with Cole Sobotta, Sid Halvorson and Joey Theis all there with Black River Falls’ Wyatt Madvig, Westby/Viroqua’s Gavyn Hansen and West Salem’s Kyle Hehli.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Central 4, Viroqua 3

VIROQUA — The RiverHawks won two singles matchups and two doubles matchups from the Blackhawks.

Viroqua won both of the No. 1 matches. Dalton Buros beat Cameron Elwer 6-3, 7-5 in singles, and Gavin Goss and Owen King beat Nou Txeng Yang and Cooper Vanzee 6-4, 6-4 in doubles.

Central won at No. 2 and 3 singles and doubles. Nic Williams beat Sam Kane 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.