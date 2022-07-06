High school sports: Holmen boys basketball, West Salem/Bangor wrestling teams contemplate jumps to Division 1

The last time the Holmen High School boys basketball team competed as a WIAA Division 1 program, it won a regional championship before having its season ended in the sectional semifinals.

The West Salem/Bangor co-op wrestling team has never competed in Division 1.

The Vikings will return to Division 1 for the first time since that 2002 loss next season after enrollment breakdowns for tournament play were determined by the WIAA. The Catbirds get their first taste of competing with the largest programs after making the jump from Division 2.

Holmen’s boys will be the only Division 1 team in the Coulee Region when seeds are announced near the end of the 2022-23 regular season.

The Vikings have spent the past 20 seasons in Division 2 and qualified for the state tournament in 2004. Holmen also qualified for the 1991 state tournament, but that was also as a Division 2 team.

“We’ve had a pretty strong conference for the last decade at least, and we (already) compete against Central and Onalaska, so I think we’re prepared to play teams at the Division 1 level,” Holmen coach Ryan Meyer said. “We also play a lot of the Big Rivers Conference in our nonconference (schedule), so I think that’s another aspect that prepares us.”

Holmen was 9-17 last season, but it did record wins over successful teams like Melrose-Mindoro, Tomah and Onalaska.

Meyer’s team will make the transition with solid returning players like seniors Reid and Drew Tengblad and junior Jase Leeser. Leeser made a team-high 35 3-pointers and averaged 7.5 points per game.

The Tengblads, both listed at 6-foot-5, combined to average 17 points and 10 rebounds with Reid contributing 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. They have spent the spring and summer playing with the Wisconsin Playmakers Weix AAU team.

“We have a lot of great leaders in our program, and it’s phenomenal the way we’ve done a lot of player-led workouts,” Meyer said. “They get after it and get after each other.”

Meyer said the focus for the Vikings as they transition is building an expectation to win. Winning games, of course, makes that easier, but the coach is happy with the way skill level has grown in recent years.

Holmen is grouped in a sectional with Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Chippewa Falls, D.C. Everest, Hortonville, Hudson, Appleton East, Appleton North and Appleton West, Neenah, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Stevens Point, Superior, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids.

West Salem/Bangor wrestling coach Josh Brewer said he is strengthening his schedule a bit to adapt to a division jump for his Catbirds, who join a regional that includes Central/Logan, Holmen, Onalaska/Luther, Sparta, Tomah, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial.

“We were already one of the bigger (Division) 2 schools, and I thought we might go up because we have a big classes come through at both schools,” Brewer said. “We saw some preliminary numbers that then had us as one of the smaller schools in D1.

“I knew it was coming at some point, so I started looking at which Division 1 teams might be in our regional to find another dual or someone else who might want to come to a tournament we’re hosting.”

Brewer added a dual against Tomah to continue a process of increasing the program’s level of competition that began a few years ago. The Catbirds have been a very good Division 2 program and have a load of experience for this transition.

West Salem/Bangor has significant returning competitors on junior Brett Plomedahl (34-7, 113 pounds), sophomore Jackson Roesler (24-13, 106), senior Bradyn Glasspoole (29-11, 120), sophomore Trevor Arentz (29-14, 145), junior Cody Petersen (32-16, 160) and senior Andy Johnson (32-11, 170) leading the way. Senior Luke Noel also won 23 matches at 182.

Brewer said the change won’t alter anything in the wrestling room, adding that elite Division 3 wrestlers can be as good as their counterparts in Divisions 1 or 2.

Brewer’s team competed at a team camp in Platteville, Wis., late last month and continues to work with open mats weekly throughout the summer.

“It’s more about keep the rust off right now,” Brewer said. “I am very cognizant of other sports, so I try not to cut into those too much. I have a lot of wrestlers who play baseball, so they come when they can.

“We have to be aware of that as coaches, and you learn how to share very well in schools our size.”