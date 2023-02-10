The main parking lot outside of Logan High School was full long before the first game of a high school basketball doubleheader began on Thursday.

City competition always draws a crowd, but these two basketball games between Central and Logan were different because of a ceremony that was taking place between them.

It was a night to honor Steve Hole, a longtime educator and administrator who passed away in April, and it received plenty of community support.

The school decided to rename its fieldhouse after Hole, officially dropping a banner to reveal a red sign with white letters proclaiming it the Steve Hole Field House after the RiverHawks beat the Rangers 60-49 in a girls game.

Central’s boys then beat Logan 80-51, but there was an all-around camaraderie felt over the night’s event.

Players and coaches from all four teams sat or stood to listen to three speakers discuss their relationships with Hole and the things he helped the school accomplish during a 32-year tenure. Current and former administrators from both Logan and Central were also in attendance for the dedication.

Jake Erickson, representing the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, former Logan principal Scott Mihalovic and current Logan principal Wally Gnewikow took turns at the microphone and talked about Hole’s dedication to the student and staff.

They discussed the smile with which they were always greeted and the lengths he went to assure that the needs of students were met and that any school-related activity went off without a hitch.

Hole was a teacher, a coach and the activities director at Logan before retiring and taking over as the commissioner of the MVC, where he continued his positive impact on the community.

Erickson, Mihalovic and Gnewikow talked about the fundraisers Hole spearheaded that raised scholarship money and helped put together the current version of Swanson Field.

They talked about how he truly cared about what he did and thanked his wife, Mary, and the rest of the family for sharing him with the community.

They talked about his admiration for longtime Central athletic director Richard Hackett — someone Hole considered a mentor — and how that influence played into how he went about his business.

But they mostly talked about how they missed Hole and how fitting it was to attach his name to a fieldhouse in which he’d spent so much of his time.

It was pointed out that Central did the same thing for Hackett.

How appropriate that Hole not only gets to join his mentor in that regard but have his name in large letters on the wall as a reminder for what he gave to the Logan community.