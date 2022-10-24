High school sports: MSHSL football playoffs kick off big week in Coulee Region

It’s been more than nine years since the La Crescent-Hokah High School football team won a postseason game, but it has the chance to break that string as the MSHSL Section 1AAA playoffs begin on Tuesday.

The Lancers take a 4-4 record and No. 3 seed into a quarterfinal home game against sixth-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-7) at Earl Seaton Field for the start of what is a huge week for high school athletics in the Coulee Region.

La Crescent-Hokah and Caledonia (6-2) kick off the Minnesota football postseason Tuesday — the second-seeded Warriors host seventh-seeded Lewiston-Altura (0-8) — and big games and events fill the week through Saturday’s WIAA state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

The Lancers, whose last playoff win was a 23-6 home victory over Lake City on Oct. 22, 2013, beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41-16 behind two touchdown passes and one touchdown run from quarterback A.J. Donovan in Week 2. This is their first home playoff game since that win over Lake City.

Caledonia is coming off a tough loss to 1AAA program Cannon Falls and beat the Cardinals 61-6 when Eric Mauss ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. Lewiston-Altura knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs last season.

Winners of those games advance to semifinals on Saturday, but there is a big Thursday night taking place before that.

The most surprising is a WIAA Division 2 boys soccer sectional semifinal between fifth-seeded Tomah (8-6-5) and sixth-seeded Holmen (12-7-2) in Tomah for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Timberwolves knocked off top-seeded River Falls in a shootout, and the Vikings took care of second-seeded New Richmond in regional finals to set up the showdown.

Tomah and Holmen played each other twice during the regular season with the Timberwolves scoring a 1-0 win in the first meeting before a scoreless tie in the second.

The winner of that game plays either Pulaski (17-4-1) or West De Pere (11-4-6) in Pulaski, Wis., on Saturday with the chance to qualify for the state tournament.

Second-seeded Aquinas 914-7-2) travels to top-seeded Arcadia (16-5-2) for a Division 4 sectional semifinal. The Raiders and Blugolds tied 2-2 in their only regular-season meeting.

Two big volleyball matches await local teams as second-seeded and 10th-ranked Aquinas (24-8) travels to top-seeded and sixth-ranked Westby (32-1) for a Division 3 sectional semifinal, and third-seeded Holmen (26-4) heads to Madison Memorial play Middleton (26-2) in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.

Fifth-seeded West Salem (29-10) is not only alive after beating top-seeded Dodgeville in a Division 2 regional final, it earned the right to host a sectional semifinal against sixth-seeded Platteville (22-16) on Thursday. The Panthers beat the Hillmen in a nonconference match during the regular season.

La Crescent hosts Lake City, and Caledonia hosts Rochester Lourdes in Section 1AA second-round matches after receiving first-round byes.

That leads to championship Saturday for volleyball and boys soccer and the WIAA state cross country meet.

West Salem’s boys and girls have qualified in Division 2, and Holmen’s girls in Division 1. Bangor and Aquinas are entered in the Division 3 boys meet. Onalaska’s Manny Putz leads the list of local individual qualifiers for those races.