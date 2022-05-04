High school sports notebook: Easy to see why La Crosse Aquinas baseball team is where it is

The Aquinas High School baseball team just lost for the first time this season, but it’s easy to see why the Blugolds won their first 14 games and remain the leader of the MVC.

It’s about consistency.

Aquinas (14-1, 7-1) isn’t be carried by offense or pitching, it’s being carried equally by both.

The Blugold entered Monday’s game against Holmen — a 5-3 loss — with a 1.67 team ERA that jumped just a bit after allowing three earned runs to the Vikings.

Nolan Hargrove, with a 2-0 record and 0.94 ERA to go with 27 strikeouts over 22⅓ innings, leads the way. He has allowed 16 hits.

Kahler Key (4-0) and Piersen Feehan (4-0) have also been reliable for big performances. Key has pitched 25 innings with a 1.40 ERA, 17 hits allowed and 39 strikeouts against 13 walks. Feehan has pitched 17⅓ innings with 10 hits allowed, 26 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.21.

Catcher Calvin Hargrove leads the offense with a .405 batting average, six doubles, 19 RBI and 15 walks drawn. Center fielder Jack Christenson is batting .404 with two doubles, two triples and 13 RBI.

The Blugolds are batting .351 entering a big game against Central at Copeland Park on Monday. Aquinas beat the second-place RiverHawks (9-4, 4-1) 1-0 in their first meeting, and Central enters the game on a high after Adam Olson no-hit third-place Onalaska over eight innings in a 4-1 on Monday.

Bangor is having similar success and takes a 9-1 overall record and 7-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference mark into Thursday’s doubleheader at first-place Royall (9-1, 7-0).

Senior Ashton Michek is having a huge spring swinging the bat and making life miserable on opposing hitters.

Michek is batting .478 with seven doubles and eight RBI, and owns a 3-1 record — the loss a 2-0 setback vs. Cashton — and 0.28 ERA over 25 innings. He has 53 strikeouts and five walks while allowing five hits.

Bangor’s team ERA is 0.75, and the pitching staff has combined for 83 strikeouts, 10 walks and 16 hits allowed over 47 innings.

SOFTBALL: The fact that Blair-Taylor is off to another ridiculous start to a softball team is no surprise after it qualified for the WIAA state tournament in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The Wildcats put a 10-0 record on the line when they play a big nonconference game at G-E-T (10-2) on Thursday.

Lindsay Steien is batting .658 with seven triples, three doubles and 25 hits in 38 at-bats. Chloe Wagner is batting .606 with a home run, four triple, five doubles and 15 RBI, and Lexi Lofgren holds down a .455 average with 14 RBI.

Blair-Taylor is batting a collective .445 with 34 extra-base hits in 283 at-bats.

Bangor is also unbeaten with a 9-0 record with all games coming in conference play.

The Cardinals are being led by MJ Janisch, who is batting .417 and Maddie England, who is batting .406. Aliyah Langrehr, the team’s leadoff hitter, is also batting .400 with 16 walks.

Langrehr has also put together a 0.20 ERA as the winning pitcher in every game.

GIRLS SOCCER: Central has been dominant in an 11-0-1 start to its season. The RiverHawks have outscored their opponents 57-2, and Holmen is the only team it didn’t beat after a 1-1 tie.

Sophomore Kate Heiderscheit leads the team with 16 goals and eight assists, while senior Lily Wehrs has added six goals and three assists. Heiderscheit has nine goals and one assist in six MVC games that have resulted in a 5-0-1 record.

Senior Ella Lysne has recorded nine shutouts and stopped 71 shots this season. She has 59 saves and three shutouts in conference play.

BOYS TENNIS: Aquinas is 11-0 after beating Logan 7-0 on Tuesday.

The Blugolds have had success throughout their lineup with Anderson Fortney (11-0) and Joseph O’Flaherty (11-0) lead the way at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

Shane Willenbring is 9-1 overall and Joseph Endrizzi 7-1 overall.

Ethan Schamberger and Mitchell Fortney are 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, Paulie Reuteman and Samuel Dickinson 9-1 at No. 2 doubles and Lars Gundersen and Patrick Gundersen 3-0 at No. 3 doubles.

West Salem brothers Jack and Kyle Hehli have yet to taste defeat as singles players or as a doubles team.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

