The Aquinas High School baseball team took over the state’s No. 1 spot among Division 3 teams in rankings released by the Wisconsin baseball Coaches Association this week.

The Blugolds (17-2) moved up from No. 2 despite a couple of recent losses to Onalaska but made the voters look good with an impressive 6-1 victory over Viroqua on Monday night.

Aquinas closes out its regular season with another high-profile game Thursday at third-ranked St. Croix Falls (22-2) — the team that ended the Blugolds’ season in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final last spring.

Coach Mike Dee, like Scott Bagniefski before him, understands the importance of a difficult nonconference schedule, and Aquinas — a co-champion in the MVC — will need that to pay off moving forward in the postseason.

The victory over the Blackhawks (16-7) was significant because Viroqua is always a major player when the postseason rolls around. The fact that Will Deets shut the Blackhawks down on one hit is very impressive.

The Blugolds were given the No. 1 seed in their quarter of the bracket, and while they no longer have to beat St. Croix Falls to get to Appleton, there are plenty of hurdles that await a very young team that has simply played well all spring.

If Aquinas wins its regional, a likely game against either third-seeded Viroqua or second-seeded Bangor (17-2) awaits in a sectional semifinal at Viroqua’s Park Bowl Complex on June 6.

Viroqua, especially on its home field, is always going to be a tough out, but so is Bangor, which finished last season as Division 4 state runner-up and has plenty of returning players from that team. The Cardinals had an eight-game winning streak where they had outscored opponents 84-11 snapped by an unlikely candidate in Onalaska Luther (5-15) on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD: Regional champions were determined in both boys golf and boys and girls track and field on Monday, but that wasn’t all.

Boys tennis players competed through the sub-sectional round, and Minnesota softball teams began section play. Here is a look at some of the things that happened:

n Logan senior Avin Smith led the way in terms of track and field by winning four events at the Division 2 regional in West Salem.

Smith won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.8 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 40.74 in addition to a winning jump of 41 feet, 1½ inches in the triple jump. He added to that by running with teammates Dominic Kreiling, Isaac Trohkimoinen and Jacob Hackbarth on a 400 relay team that crossed the line first in 1:32.01.

Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt also maxed out her team points in a Division 3 meet hosted by Kickapoo/La Farge. Hyatt won the 100 (12.51), 200 (26.26) and long jump (16-7) in addition to running with Makayla Gooselaw, , Gabby Hyatt and Adrianna Biever for an 800 relay championship (1:48.36).

Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius and Central senior Bennett Fried also had impressive performances in Division 2 and 1, respectively.

Conzemius won the 100 (11.15) and 200 (22.09) and ran with David Malin, Jackson Flottmeyer and Logan Becker to win the 400 relay in 44 seconds at West Salem.

Fried won the 200 (22.18), long jump (24-1¼) and triple jump (44-0½) in Baraboo, Wis.

Westby senior Meghan Nelson matched Fried and Conzemius in victories with three individual Division 3 titles. She won the 100 hurdles (16.37), 300 hurdles (47.27) and pole vault (10-6).

Onalaska Luther’s boys scored 93 points in field events alone for a dominant team victory.

BOYS TENNIS: Both the Aquinas and Onalaska boys tennis teams advanced all seven flights to sectional meets after sweeping through sub-sectional competition.

West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli received a bye through the sub-sectional and takes a 21-0 No. 1 singles record to the sectional in Eau Claire, Wis., on Wednesday. Aquinas senior Jo O’Flaherty won his only match and goes to the same sectional with a 19-1 record at No. 2 singles.

BOYS GOLF: Holmen’s boys golf team won a Division regional at Trempealeau Mountain with a score of 299.

Holmen junior Luke Taebel and Onalaska senior Colin Comeau tied for medalist honors with matching 1-over-par scores of 72.