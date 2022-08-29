High school sports roundup: Andrew Sutton continues strong season for La Crosse Aquinas boys soccer team

Senior Andrew Sutton scored two goals and assisted on the other four as the Aquinas High School boys soccer team beat Caledonia 6-0 at Fields for Kids on Monday.

Sutton scored the first goal with an assist from Henry Horstman, then assisted on a Nathan Wintheiser goal in the 28th minute to give the Blugolds (5-0) a 2-0 halftime lead.

Aquinas then scored three times in the span of about four minutes in the second half to pull away. Sutton scored the Blugolds’ first goal of the half with an assist from Samuel Dickinson in the 53rd minute, then assisted on goals by Jackson Knothe in the 55th and 57th.

Horstman converted a pass from Sutton in the 75th minute to round out the scoring.

Sutton has 17 goals and eight assists this season.

Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers (0-1-1) came up on the short end in a game against the Eagles.

Tanner Gross scored for La Crescent-Hokah, which came up empty on a penalty kick that could have tied the score at 2 in the first half.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1

LA CRESCENT — Senior captain Cali Esser scored the lone goal unassisted for the Lancers (0-1) in their first game of the season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational

WABASHA, Minn. — Arcadia’s boys placed third out of six teams with a score of 79 and were led by junior Cole Lockington’s eighth-place finish and time of 11 minutes, 43.16 seconds on the two-mile course.

Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka won with a time of 10:31.69.

The Raiders also had scoring runs from 14th-place Nestor Badillo (12:16.53), 16th-place Peyton Nelson (12:21.42), 22nd-place Andy Monroy (12:37.17) and 42nd-place Irbin Ortiz (14:00.92).

Arcadia’s girls ran an incomplete team and were led by Galy Barrigan (40th, 22:46.58).

GIRLS GOLF

Middleton Team Scramble

MADISON — Tomah, which is ranked ninth among Division 1 teams by state coaches, finished with a 63 to place second among 20 schools.

Host Middleton won at 62, and the Timberwolves held off third-place Waunakee (64) and fourth-place Green Bay Notre Dame (65).