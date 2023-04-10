The Aquinas High School baseball team followed up a one-hit pitching performance last week with a combined no-hitter Monday in a 7-0 win at home against Holmen.

Tanner Peterson pitched the first four innings, striking out five batters. Calvin Hargrove, Will Deets and Eddie Peters relief pitched the rest of the way, allowing just three walks while striking out three batters combined.

Kyle Keppel had the lone extra base hit of the day, hitting a double on his way to two RBIs. Cullen Sackman went 3 for 4.

The Blugolds (2-0, 2-0) gave up just one hit last Monday in a 13-0 win over Tomah. The Vikings (2-3, 0-3) are still searching for their first MVC win of the season.

Holmen hosts Mauston on Tuesday before these two teams meet again at Holmen on Thursday.

Logan 12, Sparta 1

SPARTA — Johnny Leaver drove in four runs in the Rangers (2-1, 1-0) win over the Spartans (0-4, 0-2) on the road.

Gabe Katchee drove in another three RBIs while Lucas Eilertson and Tyler Rumsey held Sparta to three hits from the mound.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 8, Hillsboro 4

BANGOR — The Cardinals (3-0, 3-0) scored four runs in the first inning to take command in what would be another conference win to open their season.

Senior Chase Horstman had a dozen strikeouts at the mound and saw that success carry over to his at-bats once again. Horstman finished a perfect 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Arcadia 9, Elk Mound 4

ARCADIA — The Raiders (2-0) rode the arm of Connor Weltzien to a nonconference win over Elk Mound.

Weltzien struck out 10 batters in five innings. Max Sobbotta’s triple for three RBIs led Arcadia batters. Caleb Glenzinski went 2 for 4.

Nonconference

G-E-T 15, Tomah 10

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (1-2) may have out hit the RedHawks (2-2), but nine walks and five wild pitches by Holmen allowed G-E-T a chance to capitalize and win.

Owen Eddy, Collin Handke and Warren Stoner each recorded two RBIs each for G-E-T. Tomah’s best batter was senior Seby Wilbanks, who finished with three RBIs, while Bryant Thornton had a two-run homer.

Byron 6, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT — The Bears took advantage of four errors by the Lancers for a win as LC-H opened their season.

SOFTBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 30, New Lisbon 1 (5 innings)

ONTARIO — The Falcons scored 16 runs in the third inning alone in a blowout win.

Bangor 6, Hillsboro 3

BANGOR — Four runs in the third inning by the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) helped them secure a home win over the Wildcats (3-1, 2-1).

After the Wildcats had given up just two runs in conference games heading into Monday, senior outfielder Emma Fortier brought home three RBIs by herself for Bangor with a double and a home run.

Freshman pitcher Annika Kirchhoff struck out nine in a complete game.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Rushford-Peterson 0

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Lancers (2-0) kept the Trojans off the board with Molly Bills going 2 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs.

La Crescent-Hokah put the game away with four runs in the seventh inning. Addie Murilla got the pitching win, combining with Kaitlyn Miller to give up just four hits. Murilla also went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Nonconference

Tomah 16, Baraboo 0 (6 innings)

BARABOO — The Timberwolves (4-0) recorded their first shutout of the season behind a combined pitching effort from juniors Madison Johnson and Olivia Wall.

Johnson and Wall each struck out four batters. Johnson didn’t allow any hits and gave up just one walk over a three inning start while also leading the team in RBIs with four. Wall allowed the lone Baraboo hit of the day.

Sophomore Libby Mathison had four of the Timberwolves 19 hits, including a double and three RBIs.

Holmen 10, G-E-T 0 (5 innings)

GALESVILLE — The Vikings (1-3) picked up their first win of the year behind 3 of 3 batting from freshman Macy Kline and three RBIs from senior Gabby Powell.

Senior Rayna Hendricksen struck out four batters and held the RedHawks (2-1) to four hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Sparta 4, Portage 1

PORTAGE — After allowing a goal in the first six minutes and being held scoreless in the first half, the Spartans rode a hat trick from Ellie Falkner to a nonconference win.

Falkner tied the game in the 44th minute with a goal assisted by Chloe Allen. She gave Sparta the lead with an unassisted goal in the 70th minute.

After Falkner assisted on a goal by Maddi Schauf, the hat trick was completed in the 80th minute on another unassisted goal.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Dodge/Point Invitational

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien boys team finished first at the Dodge/Point Invite with 139 team points while the girls team took fourth with 88 points.

Junior Max Schneider won the boys only title in the shot put (43-9.5).

The girls relay team of Tannah Radloff, Taia Dressler, Greenlee Krahn and Madi Fisher won the 4x200 meter relay (1:52.62). Radloff, Shayla Straka, Avery Thompson and Josie Kramer also took the 4x800 meter relay (11:12.55.)

Krahn, Fisher, Jayden Henderson and Dressler won the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.78 seconds while Fisher, Straka, Henderson and Radloff claimed the 4x400 relay (4:20.65).