High school sports roundup: Aquinas wrestling wins first MVC title since 1998

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School wrestling team is the champion of the MVC for the second time in program history and first since 1998 after a 62-27 dual victory over Sparta on Thursday.

The Blugolds ran the table in conference duals and put an exclamation point on its clinching victory by winning the final seven matches against the Spartans.

Zach Malin, Tate Flege, Calvin Hargrove and David Malin finished the dual with pins from 152 pounds through 182, and Aquinas never trailed after freshman Tyson Martin (23-6) started things off with a pin at 195, and Aaron Lepak followed it up with a major decision at 220.

Brandon Walters won by pin at 120, and Devon Lietzau (28-5) by technical fall at 126, but Sparta’s only other win came on a forfeit at 285.

Roger Flege (24-5, 106), Jake Fitzpatrick (26-1, 113) and Trevor Paulson (138) also won matches for the Blugolds.

Tate Flege improved to 25-2 with a pin at 160, Calvin Hargrove to 21-6 with a pin at 170 and David Malin to 26-2 with his pin at 182.

Holmen 66, Logan/Central 11

The Vikings lost just two matches in an easy dual victory at Logan.

Logan/Central’s Donovan Yang (22-10) picked up a win at 113, and Jayden Delao (21-11) won by pin at 195.

Holmen senior Andrew Weiss (20-10) picked the win in the biggest matchup of the night with a 6-4 decision over Daylin Haney (24-10) at 145.

Kalen Runde (18-8, 106), Matt McBride (32-10, 152), Eli Lachecki (160), Carson Weber (195), Ron White (30-10), 220) and Tristen Brennan (9-6, 285) all won by pin for Holmen, while Benson Swatek (18-10) picked up a technical fall at 170.

Coulee

Viroqua 39, Westby 39

WESTBY — The Blackhawks beat the Norsemen on a tiebreaker in a dual that included eight contested matches.

Westby’s Garrett Vatland (25-7) handed Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (14-7) a 7-1 defeat at 145, and Westby’s Ty Nottestad (27-11) picked up a 57-second pin against AJ DiPietro (19-10) at 195.

Nonconference

Mineral Point Triangular

Prairie du Chien 48, Evansville 23

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mason Hird (21-7, 120), Drake Ingham (20-8, 126), Rhett Koenig (31-2, 138), Drew Hird (145), Luke Kramer (31-4, 152), Jeremiah Avery (30-6, 160), Brogan Brewer (26-6, 170), Blake Thiry (30-2, 195) and Jack Simmons (285) all won matches for the Blackhawks.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Faribault 1

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The Lancers (13-4) rebounded from an overtime loss Tuesday against Aquinas/Holmen and took down the Falcons on the road.

Wyatt Farrell had all three goals for La Crescent-Hokah with four different teammates recording assists.

The Lancers managed to win despite being sent to the penalty box seven times, allowing their only goal of the game in the third while on the powerplay. Collin Morken had 22 saves for the Lancers.