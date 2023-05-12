GALESVILLE — The Arcadia High School baseball team got revenge on G-E-T with a 6-2 win Friday in Coulee Conference action.

Max Sobotta was 4 for 4 and Cameron Boland 2 for 3 with two RBI for the Raiders (10-6, 5-5), who turned the tables on the Red Hawks (11-8, 6-4) after the opposite outcome on Thursday.

Login Scow also drove in two runs, and Carson Martin doubled for Arcadia, while Warren Stoner was 2 for 4 for G-E-T, which had won three games in a row.

Connor Weltzien pitched six innings and struck out eight while walking one and allowing three hits for the Raiders.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 11, Pepin/Alma 3

BLAIR — Five runs in the fourth inning helped push the Wildcats (9-8, 9-6) past the Lakers.

Anthony Oldendorf had a team-high three RBI, while Tavian Shramek struck out eight over 5⅔ innings for the win.

Dairyland

C-FC 11, Melrose-Mindoro 9

The Pirates (6-9, 6-9) picked up a home Dairyland win over the Mustangs (1-14, 1-12).

SOFTBALL

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 8, Pepin/Alma 1

BLAIR — The Wildcats (20-1, 17-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 4 by state coaches, won the conference title outright by beating Pepin/Alma for a second time.

Senior Lindsay Steien was 2 for 2, drew a walk, scored three runs and stole four bases for Blair-Taylor in its 17th straight victory. The Wildcats had 11 hits, and three of them went for extra bases.

Abby Thompson hit a double while going 2 for 4 with three runs scored, and Madalynn Frederison and Kierstyn Kindschy added two hits apiece for Blair-Taylor.

Steien pitched four innings and Thompson three in a combined three-hitter. Steien struck out four in four hitless innings, and Thompson struck out two and allowed one earned run.

C-FC 11, Melrose-Mindoro 7

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The second-place Mustangs (16-3, 14-3) fell behind during a seven-run fourth inning from the PIrates (12-7, 11-6) and lost their second game in a row.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 5, Stevens Point 3

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The RiverHawks (10-2-2) won their second game in as many days by scoring the first two goals and responding to a run by the Panthers (4-7-1) at the D.C. Everest Invitational.

Kate Heiderscheit scored two goals and assisted on two others for Central, which had a 2-1 lead after one half, then scored the first two goals of the second half.

Gabby Jarman gave the RiverHawks a 4-1 lead on goals assisted by Heiderscheit in the 45th minute and Grace Wilkerson in the 48th.

Heiderscheit, who closed out the scoring on a penalty kick, had ahad in opening it by assisting on a goal by Ellie Kirchner. Heiderscheit then scored off a pass from Ellia Dale.

Laura Lapp made three saves for Central, which directed 19 shots at Stevens Point goalkeeper Alexis Torhorst.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Central 5, Logan 2

The RiverHawks won all four singles matches in straight sets, and Drake Wonderling’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Logan’s Alex Konczakowski at No. 3 singles was the closest match in the dual.

Central’s Cameron Elwer beat Erik Moore 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Logan’s team of Danil Roberts and Maxim Roberts handed Nou Txeng Yang and Cooper Vanzee a 6-3, 6-1 defeat at No. 1 doubles.