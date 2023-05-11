HOLMEN — The Arcadia High School boys golf team finished off a Coulee Conference championship and Westby/Viroqua sophomore Brooks Hoffland an individual title in an 18-hole championship event at the Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course in Thursday.

The Raiders shot a 340 to beat second-place Westby/Viroqua by 17 strokes and complete a sweep of all conference competitions on the way to a season team score of 98. Westby/Viroqua was second (73), West Salem third (59), Black River Falls fourth (55), G-E-T fifth (47) and Onalaska Luther sixth (46).

The Raiders were led on Thursday by Cole Sobotta, whose 6-over-par 76 beat the rest of the pack by at least six strokes. Hoffland was second (82), G-E-T's Nic Jumper third (83) and Black River Falls' Wyatt Madvig fourth (86) ahead of four golfers tied for fifth at 87.

Hoffland's second-place finish in the 18-hole event gave him the individual season title with 134½ points. Sobotta finished second (129), Arcadia's Sid Halvorsen third (113), Onalaska Luther's Tyler Arenz fourth (109) and Arcadia's Joey Theis fifth (80½).

Three Rivers

La Crescent triangular

Rushford-Peterson traveled to Valley High Golf Club, finishing in the middle of a trio of teams.

R-P shot a 186 as a team, with the host Lancers winning at 157 and Caledonia third at 191.

La Crescent-Hokah had the top three finishers, and five of the top seven, with sophomore Ryan Nutter and junior Wyatt Farrell tying for the lead at 37.

GIRLS GOLF

Three Rivers

La Crescent triangular

Rushford-Peterson finished third out of a trio of teams in La Crescent, shooting a 286 with La Crescent in second at 237 and Caledonia winning at 196.

The Warriors occupied the top six spots on the individual leaderboard, including a tie in first with seniors Elenore Milde and Miranda Schroeder shooting a 47.

La Crescent-Hokah’s best finish was a tie as well, with junior Isabelle Green and senior Miranda Nesler both at 58 in seventh.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Onalaska 5, Tomah 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won four matches in straight sets on the way to beating the Timberwolves.

Tomah's Joe Venner picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Aiden Sommerfield at No. 1 singles, and Onalaska's Lucas Go and Lewis Go beat Ethan Libbey and Brodie Robertson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Onalaska's No. 3 doubles team of Ben Hsieh and Daniel Yao won the only three-set match with a 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 victory over Ethan Jackson and Wyatt Scheerer.

Coulee

West Salem 6, Mauston 1

WEST SALEM — The Panthers swept the singles matches and won five times in straight sets.

West Salem’s Ethan Crusan beat Airic Jopling, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the only match that went three sets.

West Salem’s Tyler Neron and Brody McCluskey handed Jason Lu and Samuel Williams a 6-4, 6-3 loss at No. 1 doubles.

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Odin Snodeal at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap at No. 4 singles each won in 6-0, 6-0 fashion for the Blackhawks in their road sweep of the Tigers. Dalton Buros and Sam Kane were the other singles winners for Viroqua.

Owen King and Gavin Goss in the No. 1 doubles match against Sander King and Wipamakrere Snake also won without giving up a point.